Party games rose to popularity during the pandemic, and fans have been treated with new releases ever since. Roblox, which is home to numerous games, has come up with Super Roblox Party, an enthralling party game where you’ll compete against other players and play a bunch of minigames to bring home the crown.

While winning might not always be possible in the game, you can rely on codes to redeem various rewards, mainly gems and in-game pets.

Super Roblox Party Codes List

Super Roblox Party working codes

As of now, there are no available active codes for the game. However, once new codes surface, we will update the list.

Super Roblox Party expired codes

release – Claim 1x free pet

How to redeem Super Roblox Party codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Super Roblox Party, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the Twitter icon at the bottom corner of the screen.

Enter the code in the box that appears and click on Redeem.

How can you get more Super Roblox Party codes?

To find more codes for the game, join White Hat Studios Productions Roblox Group. Alternatively, join White Hat Studios Discord Server or follow the @WhiteHatRoblox Twitter handle.

Why are my Super Roblox Party codes not working?

While typing/pasting the code, ensure you haven’t misspelled or changed any numeric. Furthermore, the codes are case-sensitive, so do not capitalise letters randomly. Lastly, check that the code you are using has not expired.

How to get more rewards in Super Roblox Party?

Logging in daily will earn you a free wheel spin, which can further net you a random amount of gems. Apart from the free wheel spin, participate in various in-game events and focus on levelling up. Each time you level up, you’ll get additional free gems.

What kind of game is Super Roblox Party?

Super Party Roblox puts you in a dice board game where you’ll compete against other players. Each game has 6 rounds featuring different mini-games chosen randomly from over 20 mini-games. After each round, players will be eliminated, and the last player standing will take the crown, securing victory.