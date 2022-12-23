Roblox Survive the Slasher codes (December 2022)

Roblox has many different games that offer fun in a unique fashion, and Roblox Survive the Slasher is one such title. In this game, you either become the killer or one of the survivors. The killer’s job is to kill all the survivors, while survivors need to hide to save themselves from the killer.

When you win a match of Survive the Slasher, you earn some cash that you can use to get various skins and other cool items. You can use the game’s working codes to quickly get cash without even winning the game. All codes give you cash in different amounts; some give more while others don’t.

All Roblox Survive the Slasher codes list

Roblox Survive the Slasher codes (Working)

Mystic — Reward: 500 cash

— Reward: 500 cash Realm — Reward: 500 cash

— Reward: 500 cash Destact — Reward: 250 cash

— Reward: 250 cash SadBoxStudio — Reward: 500 cash

— Reward: 500 cash Nevermore — Reward: 150 cash

— Reward: 150 cash Wow — Reward: 250 cash

— Reward: 250 cash 15K — Reward: 250 cash

— Reward: 250 cash 14K — Reward: 250 cash

— Reward: 250 cash strange — Reward: 500 cash

— Reward: 500 cash Tenunlock — Reward: 250 cash

Roblox Survive the Slasher codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Survive the Slasher.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Survive the Slasher

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in Roblox Survive the Slasher.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Roblox Survive the Slasher on your device.

Click on the button beside the shop button in the lobby.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Entre any working codes in it and click redeem to get the reward.

How can you get more Roblox Survive the Slasher codes?

To get more Roblox Survive the Slasher, you can join the game’s Discord server, where the developers drop newer codes. Additionally, you can follow the game’s developer on Twitter to get new updates and codes.

Why are my Roblox Survive the Slasher codes not working?

There are two likely reasons why your codes are not working. The first is that you are entering the codes wrong. It’s better to copy the codes from above and paste them into the game. The second is that a specific code has expired and no longer works.

How to spend cash in Roblox Survive the Slasher

Once you get cash in Roblox Survive the Slasher, you can spend it to buy new weapons, clothes, and more. To do that, click on the Shop Icon at the bottom of the screen. In the shop, you can choose different tabs from above to purchase various things.

What is Roblox Survive the Slasher?

Roblox Survive the Slasher is a survival game, and you do one of two roles; survivor and killer. As a killer, your job is to find and kill the survivors. As a survivor, you must hide in different places and keep yourself safe from the killer until time runs out.