Animals make great companions, and that is true in video games as it is in real life. Animal companions can be relied on in times of need, and can always be counted on to get the job done. Many players can fondly remember the times where they were saved by their animal companions, creating memorable moments that last for years.

Whoever they are, they have earned a solid place in our hearts. Even though every player has their favorites, some animal companions stand out among the rest. These are the 10 best animal companions in video games, ranked by how memorable they have been.

#10. Sparx (Spyro)

Image via Spyro Fandom Wiki

Spyro’s adventures throughout the realms wouldn’t be complete without his friend Sparx. While Spyro is responsible for flying and fighting enemies, Sparx takes care of the defense. Sparx keeps you safe from harm a certain number of times, and is your main form of protection during boss battles. If Sparx is looking weak, get some butterflies and your defense is up! Sparx can also help you find any missing gems, which is perfect for the large areas that Spyro is known for.

#9. Trust/Sky/Shadow (Ghost of Tsushima)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jin’s horse in Ghost of Tsushima has three possible names, and you can call it whatever you like. It will always be there for you when you call it, and the horse will be your main form of transport. It can also help you during combat with some practice. But it makes its impact with the scene of your horse carrying Jin to safety at the cost of its life. The scene is particularly memorable and it’s hard not to shed a tear.

The scene is memorable enough that when Jin looks for a different horse, you cannot use the same name as your previous horse. That’s how much the horse meant to Jin.

#8. Epona (Legend of Zelda)

Image via Nintendo

Epona has been with Link through many of his adventures in the Legend of Zelda, and getting around without Epona isn’t the same. While you can journey on foot through some games (such as Breath of the Wild), there’s nothing like riding on a horse through the landscape and reaching your objective in record time.

#7. Agro (Shadow of the Colossus)

Image via Playstation EU

While you are taking down the Colossi in your quest to revive your loved one, getting around would be nearly impossible without Agro. The horse sticks with you through your entire journey, and is also essential for completing some Colossus fights. Agro even does its best to get you to the final Colossus, though it unfortunately doesn’t make it across the bridge. Unlike the horse in Ghost of Tsushima, Agro does manage to survive its circumstances.

#6. Ikaros (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)

Image via Assassin’s Creed Fandom Wiki

Ikaros wasn’t just your every day eagle. Kassandra could actually see through Ikaros’ eyes, giving her the first actual Eagle Vision that the series is known for. Ikaros is also capable of fighting enemies that attack Kassandra, as well as hunting on its own. Demonstrating great utility, it’s hard to find a more reliable animal companion than Ikaros.

#5. Brown (Rule of Rose)

Image via Rule of Rose Wiki

Rule of Rose isn’t the most well known game, but the friendship between Jennifer and her dog Brown is one of the best aspects of the game. Brown’s friendship with Jennifer is important for her self-development, and he assists her as she explores the airship. Brown’s death during the game is what finally gets Jennifer to stand up for herself and throw away her cowardice. The impact of Brown on Jennifer is something that few animal companions can match, and is one of the most memorable as a result.

#4. Dogmeat (Fallout)

Image via Bethesda

When you are exploring the Wasteland by yourself, the world becomes a dangerous place. But when Dogmeat is at your side, no challenge can keep you down. Dogmeat is one of the earliest companions you can meet, and it will always stay loyal to you. Unlike other companions who can leave if sufficiently provoked, Dogmeat has absolute loyalty and will follow you no matter what decision you make.

#3. Roach (The Witcher 3)

Image via The Witcher Wiki

Roach has helped Geralt travel around fighting monsters for a long time. Geralt calls all of his horses “Roach”, but that doesn’t change how useful Roach can be. It is fast, helps Geralt fight in combat, and is always there when he needs him. In the Witcher 3, Roach can even help Geralt during a quest. Unfortunately, while Roach can travel long distances and cross oceans, small fences continue to be a recurring obstacle.

#2. Hewie (Haunting Ground)

Image via Clock Tower Wiki

One of the most iconic animal companions, Hewie is rescued early on by Fiona and becomes loyal to her, giving her comfort as she explores Belli Castle. As Fiona is attacked by various pursuers and enemies, Hewie helps fend them off and buys valuable time for Fiona to escape. Thanks to Hewie, Fiona manages to survive the game and leave the castle with her life intact.

#1. Pikachu (Pokémon)

Image via Nintendo

Not strictly an animal, but Pikachu was the first companion players could count on way back in Pokémon Yellow. Pikachu never leaves your party, can’t be traded away, and will always be there when you need someone for support. While it isn’t the best fighter against Ground-type Pokémon, you can always count on Pikachu being there for you when you need.