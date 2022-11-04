The 10 best games like God of War worth playing

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated releases in recent times and fans of the series can’t wait to get back into the adventures of Kratos and Atreus. After completing the game, some might want to keep the momentum going and want to play something similar to Ragnarok. On the other hand, some will wait until the $60 price tag goes down and instead play games similar to Ragnarok too to pass the time. Luckily, there are a lot of games that are like God of War Ragnarok in many aspects and feel closer to the themes it is going for. With that in mind, we note down ten of the best games like God of War Ragnarok that are definitely worth the time.

Related: All graphics modes in God of War Ragnarok, and what they do

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Image via Asobo Studios

God of War Ragnarok is all about the journey between father and son at its core and the bond they form with each other. Kratos tries to do his best as a single parent and wants to protect Atreus from the dangers of the Norse world. A similar game is A Plague Tale: Innocence where Amicia and his little brother Hugo run from the black plague spreading across fourteenth-century France. Amicia tries her utmost to protect her brother from the horrors of the plague as well as from the soldiers of the French Inquisition. Although the combat is not as fast and complex as Ragnarok, the story is rich and easy to get into.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Image via Ubisoft

A game similar to God of War Ragnarok in the mythology aspect is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game lets you take on the role of a Viking Assassin during the Viking invasion of England during the ninth century. Ragnarok and Valhalla share a lot of major elements including the aforementioned Norse mythology, skill trees, weapons like axes, and more. In addition to that, Norse Gods like Odin and Loki are in it as well. The combat is much slower than Ragnarok’s fast-paced action but with enough time put into it, it becomes much more fun.

Devil May Cry 5



Image via Capcom

Devil May Cry 5 is a game that has the same kind of fast-paced actions as God of War Ragnarok but with a bit more style to it. Players take on the role of Nero and Dante along with a new character, V. Like God of War Ragnarok, you fight demons and monsters of various kinds by utilizing different kinds of combos and skills. All of the characters have different playstyles which makes it an awesome game to get into specifically for some fast-paced and bloody action.

Elden Ring

Image via FromSoftware

While not similar to God of War Ragnarok in terms of gameplay style, the overall theme and vibe of FromSoftware’s latest RPG creation in collaboration with renowned author George R.R. Martin, Elden Ring is definitely worth the time. The game features a massive open world filled with rich and intricate lore along with a variety of small-time enemies and big bad monsters. The side quests are also filled with variety similar to the 2018 God of War and as such players will have a great time in this world.

Ghost of Tsushima

Image via Sony

Ghost of Tsushima’s action and exploration is also deeply similar to God of War Ragnarok in many ways. But, instead of taking the role of a god, you take on the role of a samurai, Jin Sakai who wants to free his homeland of Tsushima from Mongol invaders. Jin employs various samurai as well as brutal assassin techniques to take down opponents in this beautifully designed open-world game by Sucker Punch. He also sometimes employs his Ghost Stance, similar to Kratos’s Spartan Rage, that scares enemies away.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Image via Ninja Theory

Another game to look into to scratch that Norse mythology itch is Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice by developers Ninja Theory. The game’s world is inspired by Norse Mythology as well as Celtic culture set in Helheim, one of the nine realms of the Norse World, also featured in Ragnarok. The game lets you take on the role of Senua, a Pict Warrior, who is on a deeply personal journey in Helheim and meets various Norse gods you see in Ragnarok too. Senua’s Sacrifice also focuses on the topic of psychosis and mental illness as well which makes it an interesting game to play.

Horizon Forbidden West

Image via Guerrilla Games

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to Guerilla Games’ critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn and follows Aloy, a young female warrior as she travels across the post-apocalyptic United states to uncover secrets relating to the earth’s biosphere. The game has a beautifully designed open world with rich characters, lore, and robots. Forbidden West’s visuals are stunning like Ragnarok and definitely warrants a playthrough.

Monster Hunter: World

Image via Capcom

If players are into the monster-killing aspect of the Ragnarok and the God of War series as a whole then Monster Hunter: World is where it’s at. The game has revitalized and put this series by Capcom back into popularity with its amazing gameplay and amazing open world. Being mainly a multiplayer game, Monster Hunter: World is forgiving towards players looking to start their monster-hunting journey while also providing core RPG elements like crafting, upgrading, buying, and selling goods as well.

The Last of Us Part 2

Image via PlayStation Studios

The Last of Us 2 is set in a completely different time from Ragnarok but does share some key thematic elements with the game particularly, that of loss. The game lets players take on the role of Ellie in a thrilling narrative set in a masterfully designed open world by Naughty Dog. Part 2’s storytelling and gameplay elements make it one of the best games to ever exist.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image via CD Projekt RED

The third game of the series based on the novels of the same name, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is filled with lore and a detailed open world with amazing side quests like God of War Ragnarok. And like Ragnarok, the game is filled with demons and monsters for the Witcher Geralt to slash his swords with. There’s a lot of variety in the main and side quests that make it a formidable experience, especially in its two expansions: Blood and Wine and, Hearts of Stone.