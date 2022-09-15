The 5 best mods for Hades, and how to install them

If a game is released for PC, then you can almost guarantee that there will be mods for it out there. Hades is no exception, with some really good quality-of-life mods as well as some that can make the game a bit easier to complete. If you’ve played through the game and want to customize the experience, here are some of the best mods for Hades and how to install them.

The best Hades mods – our top five picks

Here are a few of our favorite mods for the game. Most of these games are designed to make the game easier, which somewhat defeats the purpose of this incredible game, so we highly recommend that you complete at least a few runs on your own to get the full experience. However, if you’re struggling with some of the more difficult runs or just can’t get your head around some of the weapons, mod the game to make it more fun for you.

Related: Hades Weapons Tier List

Codex Menu

Image via Nexus Mods

The Codex of the Underworld is a book given to Zagreus by Achilles, offering him insight into the various creatures and people he encounters on his trips to the surface. The Codex Menu mod turns this valuable resource into something else entirely. In addition to giving you information about areas and monsters, the Codex will now give you the power to spawn items and boons to use. It can also allow you to summon enemies to your location in case you’ve got an urge to kill a particular flavor of skeleton. If you’re going for a specific build in Hades, this is one of the best ways to guarantee success.

Generous Wretched Broker

Image via Nexus Mods

The Wretched Broker in Hades is the NPC who lives in the House of Hades and offers to trade one item in your inventory for another. Normally, the exchange rate is pretty steep, making this an NPC that you turn to only when you are desperate. However, the Generous Wretched Broker mod means that he’ll give all these valuable items away for free. This will allow you to get unlimited Titan’s Blood to upgrade your equipment as well as other valuable currencies that are tough to come by in the Underworld.

Mirror of Night Extended

Image via Nexus Mods

The Mirror of Night is where you can purchase perks to improve your chances of succeeding in each run. This mod extends each of those perks and makes many of them cheaper. The result is that most perks now have 15-20 ranks to them, with a few topping out at over 50. These higher ranks are, by the creator of this mod’s own admission, overpowered, making the game much easier once you’ve earned them. However, earning all of them will be a mammoth task as you’ll need at least 200,000 Darkness to finish maxing out both perk trees.

Very Easy Mode

Image via Nexus Mods

We get it – Hades is a hard game. Again, the difficulty is very much part of the point of the game and the entire rogue-like genre, but if you just want to access the incredible story of Hades without having to beat your head against a wall, there is Very Easy Mode. This mod for Hades gives you 9,000 hit points, far more than you’d ever expect to have in the game. It also drastically decreases enemy HP, giving you a much better chance to complete each run.

Zagreus the Angler

Image via Nexus Mods

If fishing mini-games aren’t really your thing, you’re not alone. While the fishing mechanic in Hades is quite well implemented, its randomness can be frustrating. The Zagreus the Angler mod removes fake bobs, gives you more time to catch fish, and increases the spawn rate in pools to at least 50%. If you just want to catch all of the fish and move on with your life, this is the way to do it.

How to install mods for Hades

Because Supergiant Games doesn’t officially embrace the modding community the way that other game developers do, it isn’t always straightforward to install mods. You need to download and install a few different files before you can get started.

Step 1: Download Mod Importer

If you go to the Hades page on the modding website Nexus Mods, you’ll notice that the number one most popular file isn’t actually a mod itself. The name of the file will be “Mod Importer (For New Format Mods)” and it is the foundation that the rest of your mod imports will be built from. Download the version that corresponds to your operating system and open it up.

Step 2: Navigate to your Hades local files

The next thing you need to do is navigate to your local install of Hades. This might be in one of several places on your computer, depending on where you downloaded the game from. If you downloaded it from Steam, the easiest way to find it is to open Steam, right-click on Hades, open the Manage tab, and click on Browse Local Files. Other distribution platforms might differ slightly but they should take you to the same place.

Step 3: Extract the Mod Importer file into the Content folder

Once you’ve found your Hades local files, click on the Content folder. Save the Mod Importer file into the Content folder. Once it is there, create a new folder called “Mods” in the Content folder in Hades. This tells Mod Importer where to save the mods you’re about to download.

Step 4: Download Mod Utility

Image via Nexus Mods

We’re not quite done with the set-up portion of modding Hades. Go back to the Hades page on Nexus Mods and download a file called Mod Utility. This file is going to do a lot of the heavy lifting for us. Extract the “Mod Utility” folder and load it into the Mods folder you just made. Each mod you download needs to have its own separate folder within the Mods folder or the files will get confused by where they’re being sent.

Step 5: Download the mods you want

Finally, we’re ready to install mods for Hades. Repeat the process in Step 4 for each mod and they should be installed when you next load up the game. Download the mod and extract the folder directly into the Mods folder in its own separate folder.

Step 6: Startup Mod Importer

Image via Nexus Mods

The final step to installing mods for Hades is to go back to the Content folder and click on the executable file for Mod Importer. This will bring up a Command Prompt window. Hit Enter to close the window. This should create a text file called Mod Importer. This is a simple step that gives Mod Importer a text file to edit.