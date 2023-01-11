The 5 strongest blocks in Minecraft

When you are building in Minecraft, you likely will want to build something that has a sturdy foundation. You don’t want a sand building falling down when one block is removed or a wooden house going up in flame. Those flimsy blocks could lead you to make constant repairs whenever a Creeper walks by. Instead, consider building with one of the five strongest blocks in Minecraft.

Related: The 10 scariest and creepiest Minecraft seeds

The strongest blocks to build with in Minecraft

1. Bedrock

Screenshot by Gamepur

The very first block on our list is kind of a cheat because you can’t actually build with it unless you use mods or are in Creative Mode. Bedrock can not be destroyed by normal means in Survival, so there really can’t be any other stronger choice.

2. Reinforced Deep Slate

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reinforced Deep Slate can only be found in Ancient Cities and can not be gathered, so the only way to build with it is in Creative Mode. It can be broken down, but it is even harder than the usual suspects that you will see below. If you are looking for blocks you can actually gather in Survival, keep reading on.

3. Obsidian/Crying Obsidian

Screenshot by Gamepur

These two versions of Obsidian are essentially the same thing; just one is a little brighter than the other. You can find it in lava areas where water has landed on the source block. To gather it, you need at least a Diamond Pickaxe, and even then, it will take a long time to break down. This is your best choice for making a fortress in Survival. It can be found easily and will take invaders a long time to take it down.

4. Block of Netherite

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Block of Netherite can’t be naturally found and is made with nine Netherite Ingots, so it will take a long time just to make one. However, if you make it, you have a building block on par with Obsidian in its hardness and destructibility, or lack thereof.

5. Ancient Debris

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ancient Debris is your source of Netherite Scraps in the Nether. It doesn’t burn in lava, even when in its smaller inventory form. It also has high resistance to explosions and will only be able to be picked up with at least a Diamond Pickaxe. It is very rare to find and will take a lot of digging, so we don’t necessarily recommend planning on making a structure with it in Survival, but it is one of the strongest items in the game.