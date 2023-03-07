The 10 best Animal Crossing wallpapers for PC

Animal Crossing has enamored fans for over twenty years with cute and charming gameplay, colorful assortment of villagers, and general feel-good vibes. It’s no wonder that fans of the game want to bring that same level of whimsy to their desktop backgrounds. In this list, we’ve shared some of the best Animal Crossing desktop wallpapers out there and where you can download them. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the game or just looking for something fun and cheerful to brighten up your workspace, we think you’ll love this assortment of Animal Crossing wallpapers.

Animal Crossing wallpapers for PC

Image via Walmart, Inc. / Nintendo

Some of our favorite Animal Crossing wallpapers were offered as exclusive downloads by the mega-retailer Walmart, in celebration of the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This charming wallpaper features original art of Tom Nook, Timmy & Tommy, K.K. Slider, and Isabelle all rocking their favorite island digs.

Image via Walmart, Inc. / Nintendo

Another fantastic wallpaper designed for the Walmart promotion, this fun Animal Crossing: New Horizons wallpaper features an assortment of villagers (or, in this case, islanders) that fans of the series have come to know and love, including K.K. Slider, Isabelle, Apollo, Daisy, Rosie, Bunnie, and more.

Image via AlphaCoders

This adorable wallpaper features adorable chibi renditions of many of the most popular Animal Crossing villagers and characters. Villagers featured in this art by talented artist Ida, many of which are considered “dreamies” by the Animal Crossing community, include Dom, Merengue, Tia, and other fan favorites.

Image via AlphaCoders

Before a similar feature was added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in it’s 2.0 update, there was Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, a charming 3DS title that let you decorate fantastic vacation homes for villagers. We love the simplistic vibe of this wallpaper featuring gorgeous watercolor-inspired artwork from the game.

Image via @saino_m on Twitter

Some of Animal Crossing’s most popular villagers are its colorful assortment of cats, and we can totally see why. This gorgeous art by the infinitely talented artist saino_m, features many of these favorites, including Raymond, Mitzi (my personal favorite), Ankha, Tangy, and the iconic Bob.

Image via Nintendo

This cute wallpaper stars Timmy and Tommy Nook, accompanied by their Nook Inc. co-workers Isabelle and Tom Nook, against the familiar leaf logo that adorns their company’s aloha shirts as well as the logo for Tom Nook’s business efforts. You can download this wallpaper directly from Nintendo’s birthday website.

Image via AlphaCoders

This minimalist Animal Crossing: New Horizons wallpaper features villagers and various island-related icons in a splash of fun colors. You can download this wallpaper in a ton of different resolutions as a My Nintendo reward or grab this version at AlphaCoders.

Image via Reddit / Nintendo

In case you couldn’t tell, we can’t get enough of wallpaper designs featuring Animal Crossing’s colorful charming villagers. Thankfully, there’s no shortage, and Redditor u/Josephox66 has uploaded this fantastic art, originally featured as an unlockable background theme in Tetris 99’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons crossover event, for everyone to enjoy.

Image via saino-m on Tumblr

Another fantastic piece of work by saino_m, this kooky Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ art depicts the artist’s amusing and creative idea for the origin of villager Ribbot, who they believe was built in a laboratory by hamster villager Graham. We’re not sure if he’s actually a scientist, like the talented Petri, but who really knows what he’s up to behind closed doors.

Image via AlphaCoders

This simplistic wallpaper is inspired by the mobile title Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and features many of the game’s iconic locations and characters, including the campsite, Market Place, and OK Motors with its trio of blackbirds.