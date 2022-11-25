The best Black Friday deals on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
PokéDeals for the Pokémon fan in your life.
Black Friday is a time for deals, deals, and there are tons of Pokémon products out there to satisfy a newcomer to the series or someone who’s been playing for years. Sadly, neither Scarlet nor Violet are on sale this year, as they’re too new, but you’ll still find almost too many discounts to, well, count with just a cursory search of most marketplaces. We’ve cataloged some of the best we could find here.
Best Black Friday deals on Pokémon products
Pokémon is everywhere, and there are many ways to get involved in the fandom, though the games are the most common. The trading card game is enormous, however, with a community that spans the globe. Here are deals on all those and more.
Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch and Accessories
You and your loved ones won’t be playing much Pokémon Scarlet and Violet without a Nintendo Switch. While there aren’t any bundles or deals on the latest Pokémon entry, there are plenty of bargains for the Switch itself and accessories you’ll want to get. One of the most important is an SD memory expansion card, which lets you load many more games onto your system. A carrying case is also a good idea, and some eShop gift cards will let your favorite Nintendo fan get Scarlet and Violet without spending their own money.
- Nintendo Switch Bundle: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop
- Amazon: Snorlax Switch Carrying Case — 4$ off
- Amazon: Custom black and gold Pikachu left Joycon D-Pad Controller — $10 off
- Amazon: Pikachu Switch protective case — 15% off
- Amazon: Samsung 512 GB Micro SD card — 47% off
- Amazon: Sandisk 512 GB Micro SD Card — 60% off
- GameStop: Pikachu Switch Carrying Case — $5 off
- Target: Nintendo eShop Gift Cards — Buy one, get one 15% off
Pokémon Trading Card Game Black Friday deals
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet encourage socialization, whether trading with friends or playing in co-op, but the Trading Card Game takes interactions to a new level. Whether you’re buying for a brand-new player, a seasoned veteran, or someone who wants to start a card collection, the deals here are just what you need.
- Amazon: Pokémon Trading Card Game: Lost Origin Elite Trainer Box — 10% off
- Amazon: Pokémon Trading Card Game: V Battle Deck Zeraora vs. Deoxys — 22% off
- Amazon: Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Box — 38% off
- Amazon: Pokemon Trading Card Game: Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box — 33% off
- Amazon: Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield Silver Tempest Elite Trainer Box — 17% off
- Amazon: Pokémon GO Premium Collection – Radiant Eevee — 16% off
- GameStop: Pokémon Trading Card Game: Shining Fates Premium Collection — $10 off
- GameStop: Pokémon Lycanroc vs. Corviknight – V Battle Deck Trading Card Game
- GameStop: Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pikachu and Zekrom-GX Premium Collection GameStop Exclusive — $39.99
- Walmart: Pokémon Trading Card Game: CharizardSword & Shield Ultra-Premium Collection —$119.70
Pokémon Trading Card Game Accessories and Extras
Having a solid collection of Pokémon cards is one thing. You or the person you’re shopping for will want accessories to go with them, likely including a deck box to hold their greatest creations and a binder to store their rarest and most valuable finds. There’s one extra item for the most dedicated collectors listed as well.
- Amazon: Arceus Ultra Pro Elite deck box — 18% off
- Amazon: Pikachu Ultra Pro Elite deck box —23% off
- Amazon: Pikachu Tail Card Holding Binder — 43% off
- Amazon: Charizard Card Holding Binder — 28% off
- Amazon: Mew and Mewtwo Card Holding Binder — 40% off
- Amazon: The Wand Company Premier Ball Authentic Replica — 33% off