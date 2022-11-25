The best Black Friday deals on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Black Friday is a time for deals, deals, and there are tons of Pokémon products out there to satisfy a newcomer to the series or someone who’s been playing for years. Sadly, neither Scarlet nor Violet are on sale this year, as they’re too new, but you’ll still find almost too many discounts to, well, count with just a cursory search of most marketplaces. We’ve cataloged some of the best we could find here.

Best Black Friday deals on Pokémon products

Pokémon is everywhere, and there are many ways to get involved in the fandom, though the games are the most common. The trading card game is enormous, however, with a community that spans the globe. Here are deals on all those and more.

Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch and Accessories

Image via Nintendo

You and your loved ones won’t be playing much Pokémon Scarlet and Violet without a Nintendo Switch. While there aren’t any bundles or deals on the latest Pokémon entry, there are plenty of bargains for the Switch itself and accessories you’ll want to get. One of the most important is an SD memory expansion card, which lets you load many more games onto your system. A carrying case is also a good idea, and some eShop gift cards will let your favorite Nintendo fan get Scarlet and Violet without spending their own money.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Black Friday deals

Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet encourage socialization, whether trading with friends or playing in co-op, but the Trading Card Game takes interactions to a new level. Whether you’re buying for a brand-new player, a seasoned veteran, or someone who wants to start a card collection, the deals here are just what you need.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Accessories and Extras

Image via The Pokémon Company

Having a solid collection of Pokémon cards is one thing. You or the person you’re shopping for will want accessories to go with them, likely including a deck box to hold their greatest creations and a binder to store their rarest and most valuable finds. There’s one extra item for the most dedicated collectors listed as well.