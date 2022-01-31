The best builds in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors is a timed survival game where the player needs to last until the 30-minute mark. However, getting there can be incredibly difficult especially if you’re just starting out in the game. The key to winning a run is grabbing weapons that can evolve into much more powerful weapons and any accessories that are needed for the evolution or ones that can improve your damage.

Weapons

Axe/Death Spiral

The axe is thrown above the player and then goes downwards. Every new level will add a new axe, upgrade its base damage by 20, or allow it to pass through two more enemies. The axe is large, so the chances of it hitting a target when it is being thrown up or when it is making its down the screen is huge. It pairs well with any item that increases its AoE. The axe can evolve into the Death Spiral, a weapon that shoots 12 scythes out of the player in a circle that go outwards, hitting anything in its path.

King Bible/Unholy Vespers

This weapon orbits around you, damaging any enemies that come in contact with it. You start off with one book at level one and it will go on cooldown, disappearing for a short period before eventually coming back. As you level it up, it will get faster, and more books will circle around you. Its evolved form, Unholy Vespers, is incredibly fast and it never goes on cooldown, making it a constant orbiting projectile.

Laurel

Although this isn’t an offensive weapon, the Laurel is a great item to have on any build. The Laurel is able to protect the player from damage and the more you level up, the more hits you can take without hurting your HP.

Magic Wand/Holy Wand

The Magic Wand fires a projectile at the closest enemy. The Magic Wand can evolve into the Holy Wand if the player has the Empty Tome in their inventory. The Holy Wand never stops firing projectiles, meaning you have yet another weapon in your arsenal that will keep hitting enemies. Increasing this weapon’s damage could make it a lifesaver in the late game.

Runetracer

This powerful weapon unleashes colorful diamonds across the screen, piercing through and hitting multiple enemies. The Runetracer also bounces, allowing it to hit anything it may have missed on the first go-around. The Runetracer is able to cover a lot of ground really fast which is useful at all stages of the game.

Whip/Bloody Tear

The Whip is the first item you’ll ever use in the game. So, some may think it isn’t a good weapon. However, the Whip, if evolved, can be really useful especially if you aren’t able to find any HP items from the light sources. The Whip evolves into the Bloody Tear which can deal critical damage and steal HP from enemies.

Accessories

Candelabrador

You’ll need this accessory in order to evolve the axe. What the Candelabrador does is that it increases your AoE by 10%. Large weapons like the axe and Death Spiral benefit from the Candelabrador.

Duplicator

Although the Duplicator doesn’t evolve any weapons, it’s a must-have on any build. The Duplicator will give you an additional projectile. It maxes out at level two, giving you two additional projectiles in total.

Empty Tome

The Empty Tome reduces your weapon cooldown by 8%. Cooldown reduction is something you need to have early on in the game as the difficulty ramps up and your weapons may not come out fast enough to handle the onslaught of enemies.

Hollow Heart

Necessary to evolve the Whip, the Hollow heart on its own isn’t anything special. It increases your total HP by 10%. So, while having your maximum health increased, the only reason to ever pick it up is to get the Bloody Tear,

Spellbinder

This item is required for King Bible to evolve into its much more powerful form. Outside of needing it for Unholy Vespers, Spellbinder increases the duration of weapon effects by 10% with each level. This means that weapons like the Runetracer will continue to bounce and stay on screen longer before going on cooldown.

Spinach

Spinach increases your damage by 10%. Damage is a must for late-game since you’ll be going up against more powerful enemies who can absorb a ton of damage before dying. So having a little boost to your attack is a nice way to counteract that.