The best Call of Duty: Warzone audio settings

Sound is an important element of competing against other players in Call of Duty: Warzone. If you can’t hear the raining gunfire of bullets from an enemy, you’ll have no idea where they’re coming from. Or you won’t be able to hear the distinct sound of a loot box, a Red Door, or the faint humming of an Uplink Station. These are all minor things that give you new choices during your Warzone fight, and without the proper audio settings, you’ll miss out.

The best audio settings for Call of Duty: Warzone

You can modify your audio settings from the main menu of the game. You’ll return to the area where you pick what game to play. When you reach the options, the audio settings for Warzone will be the fourth one, right next to the controller settings.

The big one we want to focus on is the audio mix. This portion is made to blend with your current audio setup, enhancing the experience surrounding all of the other choices that you make. If you click on the outward arrow to the left of the audio choice, you’ll receive a breakdown of each audio mix option. We recommend skipping the studio reference and dynamic home theater choices. Those have the smallest changes. You’re better off with picking home theater if you’re using headphones, midnight mode if you’re using your monitor audio and you’re playing at a later hour, and boost high to hear weapon gunfire more effectively.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve picked that out, return to the main audio options, here are all of the options you can adjust, and the recommended settings.

Master Volume: 100%

Music Volume: 35% to 50%

Dialogue Volume: 35% to 50%

Effects Volume: 100%

Juggernaut Music: Disabled

Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic or MW

Mono Audio: Disabled

Voice Chat: Mute Everyone except Friends

Voice Chat Device: Default Communication Device

Voice Chat Volume: 75%

Voice Chat Effect: None

War Track as a Passenger: Disabled

War Tracks Volume (if enabled): 50%

These settings should improve your audio experience during a Call of Duty: Warzone match, increasing your chances of survival and finding enemies when they’re firing at you from a hidden location.