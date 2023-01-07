The best Ceruledge moveset in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ceruledge is one of the quickest Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It works as a great sweeper with its high speed, attack, and special stats. Although Ceruledge is a great Pokémon, you still need great moves to work well with it. This guide will tell you the best moveset to use with Ceruledge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: The best Meowscarada moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The four best moves for Ceruledge

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best moves with Ceruledge are Bitter Blade, Shadow Sneak, Swords Dance, and Close Combat. All of these work well together and help Ceruledge stay on the battlefield more. The moves balance attacking, healing, and increasing overall durability.

Bitter Bite

When you use Bitter Bite, Ceruledge attacks the enemy with a bitter slashing attack and heals itself by half the damage done, making Bitter Bite the best move for Ceruledge. If you properly use this move during the battle, you will be able to stay in the battle way longer than your enemies.

Shadow Sneak

Shadow Sneak is a simple move where Ceruledge extends its shadow and attacks the enemy from behind. What makes this move special is it always goes first. It’s best to use this move when the enemy has low health, and you want to attack first to finish them.

Close Combat

Close Combat is a high-risk and high-return move. When you use this move, Ceruledge attacks the enemy up close and leaves defending itself, which deals extra damage to the enemy. But when the enemy attacks you, Ceruledge will take more damage than usual.

Swords Dance

Lastly, we have Swords Dance, which is a simple move. Using this move greatly increases your Ceruledge’s attack stat but gives the enemy a free turn to do whatever. You should only use this move when your Ceruledge has enough health to take some damage from the enemy.