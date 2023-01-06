The best Meowscarada moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Meowscarada is the final evolution of Sprigatito, one of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s starter Pokémon. This grass-type Pokémon is one of the game’s most popular Pokémon, and it has a strong kit that allows it to succeed in the upper echelons of competitive Pokémon. This includes its iconic ability, Protean, which is a historically powerful and impactful ability that allows Pokémon to change their typing of will. Combined with Tera typing, Meowscarada is a flexible battler and an offensive tour de force.

Best Meowscarada moveset in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Meowscarada’s original typing is Grass and Dark, giving it advantages against Ground, Ghost, Water, Grass, Electric, and Dark-type moves. However, Meowscarada is weak against Fighting, Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice, and Fairy-type Pokémon. Meowscarada has a significant amount of weaknesses, so Meowscarada’s moveset should be as offensive as possible, dealing as much damage before it is defeated.

Here is Meowscarada’s best moveset:

Flower Trick (Grass-type, 70 BP)

Knock Off (Dark-type, 65 BP)

U-Turn (Bug-type, 70 BP)

Play Rough (Fairy-type, 90 BP)

Flower Trick is Meowscarada’s signature move. It is a Grass-type attack with no accuracy check and a base power of 70, meaning it will always hit the enemy. One significant aspect of Flower Trick is its ability to always result in a critical hit, meaning its effective base power is actually 140. Knock Off is a Dark-type move with 65 base power, but is important in removing essential items from enemy Pokémon.

U-Turn is a Bug-type move that will allow Meowscarada to pivot away from bad match-ups. Meowscarada has a Speed stat of 123, so Meowscarada will often be able to swap away from dangerous foes without putting itself in danger. Play Rough is a Fairy-type move with a high base power of 90 and is a great move for type coverage. These moves are important for type coverage, and Protean will allow you to become a Bug or Fairy-type.

Meowscarada’s best Tera-typing is Fairy. Protean was changed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to only work with one type, meaning Meowscarada can only transform into a pure-Grass type, for instance, unless it swaps out. However, you can take advantage of Terrastylization and change your typing, which will override Protean. Combined with a Life Orb, and Meowscarada will be able to deal disgusting amounts of damage. Another item Meowscarada can consider is the Choice Band which will increase Meowscarada’s Attack even further.