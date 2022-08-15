The Sims 4 comes with a huge range of content and features, especially once you start digging into the Expansion Packs and Stuff Packs you can buy. However, even with all the options out there, not everything has been covered by official content from EA. Fortunately, that is where the modding community comes in. If something you’re looking for isn’t in one of the official Stuff Packs, here are some of the best custom content mods for The Sims 4.

Sims 4 custom content mods – our top 10 picks

The community for The Sims 4 is very active and passionate about helping players get the content they’re looking for. Once you get your head around how to install mods in the game, it will open up a whole new world of possibilities for your Sims to express themselves. Just be aware that whenever the game gets patched or you install the latest Expansion Pack, it can cause your custom content to act up. Check back on the website you downloaded the mod from to find out if they’re working on an update to get it working again.

The Contemporary Living Stuff Pack

Image via Illogical Sims

This content pack for The Sims 4 gives your sims a stylish, simple way to decorate their home. Everything is very slick and well designed. Whether you want to create a simple open-plan studio apartment or just the perfect presentation of modern living, the 25 new objects and walls included in the Contemporary Living Stuff Pack has something that you’ll love.

The Futura Living Stuff Pack

Image via Peacemaker

This content pack is so retro it feels like it’s looped back into modern. The décor, fixtures, and furniture in the Futura Living Stuff Pack are a great representation of the 60s and 70s style. With shelves that serve as room dividers and lampshades with layers to them, everything feels exactly like how the world thought the future would look 50 years ago. This pack is very different from anything available in the base game and is designed with such an eye for detail that it feels like it could be from Maxis’ own designers.

The Kichen Stuff Pack

Image via Hey Harrie

With a title that stems from a typo made in Twitch chat back in 2018, this content pack for The Sims 4 includes a huge collection of 56 kitchen items to help you create the room of your dreams. It is the result of a collaboration between two well-known content creators in the Sims 4 community and their combined creativity and polish make this one of the most impressive kitchen sets you can get in the game. The Kichen Stuff Pack is probably the most impressive kitchen set in the game, including the official content from Maxis.

The Minimalist Bedroom Stuff Pack

Image via Illogical Sims

This custom content pack is a bit smaller than the other packs on this list, but everything is so polished and well designed that it can fit in directly with official content without anyone noticing a difference. The Minimalist Bedroom Stuff Pack also includes things like desks and floors so you can use a lot of the furniture here throughout your house. It is all simple but highly effective.

The Roarsome Kids Bedroom Stuff Pack

Image via Peacemaker

This is one for the kids. What child doesn’t love surrounding themselves with animals? The Roarsome Kids Bedroom pack offers you the chance to deck out your child Sim’s room with all manner of furry friends. There are dogs and cats on the walls, an adorable koala-shaped bed, and a giraffe bookcase that looks amazing. Any kid will love the furniture and décor on offer here.

The Rustic Romance Stuff Pack

Image via The Plumbob Tea Society

If you want to create a dreamy atmosphere for your pair of lovestruck Sims, this custom content pack includes 70 different items. It is generally themed around an outdoor wedding but the decorations and furniture can be used for any romantic occasion your Sims run into. From candle decorations to lace flowing from trees to a beautifully rustic lavender arrangement, the Rustic Romance Stuff Pack is one of the most romantic packs available for The Sims 4.

The Serenity Bathroom Stuff Pack

Image via Peacemaker

Never neglect your Sims’ bathroom needs. This custom content pack is full of ideas to make the bathroom the ultimate talking point of your home. Everything is very elegant and modern in this pack, with an incredible walk-in shower, double sinks, and plenty of storage solutions. The Serenity Bathroom Stuff Pack makes us jealous of our Sims and how they get ready in style. Whatever your Sim’s personality, they’ll love starting their day in here.

The Stellar Stuff Pack

Image via Plumbob Tea Society

This custom content pack for The Sims 4 is the very definition of “out of this world”. This stuff pack contains a mixture of clothing, hairstyles, and jewelry for your Sims as well as the ability to deck your home out in the most futuristic decorations imaginable. You can create a whole spaceship home or recreate a Moon Laboratory to help you live out your spaceman fantasies. The Stellar Stuff Pack has over 120 items in it so it takes some time to install but is well worth the effort.

The Teen Style Stuff Pack

Image via Luminiasims.com

If you’re tired of seeing your teenage Sims looking like slightly smaller versions of their parents, then here is the content pack for you. The content in the Teen Style Stuff Pack offers you three sets of clothes that you can mix and match to your heart’s content. The three sets are The Punk Kid, The It Girl, and The Athlete, but you can swap different hairstyles and clothing colors to create a look perfect for your particularly teen Sim.

Windenburg University

Image via redhotchilisimblr

Windenburg University is a whole campus in one easy-to-install custom content pack. Not only does it include a massive campus building, including the canteen, dorms, lecture halls, and Dean’s office you’d expect, but it also comes with varsity jackets and poses to help deck your Sim out in their best college style. The only downside is that the actual Windenburg University building isn’t technically a home so you can’t set your teen Sims to live there, but there are plenty of ways around that if you get creative.