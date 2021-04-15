The best Epitaph build in Warframe

The Epitaph is an interesting weapon, offering Warframe players two different shooting modes. Quickly hitting the trigger will fire a projectile that explodes, inflicting status damage on enemies within the explosion radius. Fully charging the weapon will fire a high-damage projectile that can do immense single shot damage.

The best way to build the Epitaph is to take advantage of its incredibly high critical stats, providing more than enough damage to take out almost anything in the game.

Epitaph Stats

Fire Rate – charged

Accuracy – 80

Magazine Size – 1

Max Ammo – 60

Reload Time – 0.6

Total Damage – 300 (120 Impact, 45 Puncture, 135 Slash)

Crit Chance – 48%

Crit Multiplier – 2.6x

Status Chance – 4%

Epitaph Build

Hornet Strike – general damage increase

Primed Pistol Gambit/Pistol Gambit – improved critical chance

Primed Target Cracker/Target Cracker – improved critical damage

Barrel Diffusion – multishot increase

Lethal Torrent – improved firing and charge speed

Augur Pact – improved overall damage

Magnum Force – massively increase overall damage

Exilus – Lethal Momentum to increase projectile speed

This leaves a final slot which is open to player preference. Hemorrhage can be a good idea, as both firing modes do guaranteed Impact procs, giving a chance for Slash procs to also occur.

The weapon is also suitable for Condition Overload Priming, where players stack status effects from different weapons before engaging for melee combat to massive increase their damage output.