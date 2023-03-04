Gacha Club is a popular mobile game that allows players to create and customize their own anime-style characters. One of the game’s most exciting aspects is picking outfits for these characters. In this guide, we will be exploring the 10 best Gacha Club outfit designs and ideas.

10 Gacha Club outfit ideas

Image via Lunime

Classic School Uniform

A classic school uniform is a great starting point for any Gacha Club character. This outfit is universal, practical, and easy to customize. You can choose from a variety of colors and styles to create a unique look that suits your character’s personality.

Bohemian Outfit

If you love the bohemian style, try a loose-fitting maxi dress in a floral or paisley print. The dress should have a high neckline and long sleeves for a modest touch. Add a pair of ankle boots, gladiator sandals, and a fringed shawl for a cozy and relaxed feel.

Casual Outfit

To achieve a laid-back yet stylish look for your Gacha Club character, start with a graphic t-shirt in a bold print or color that suits their personality. Pair it with distressed denim shorts or jeans for a comfortable, edgy feel. Add a denim jacket in a lighter or darker wash for a layered effect.

Formal Outfit

For a formal outfit that’s sure to turn heads, try a floor-length sequin gown with strappy heels and statement earrings. A sleek updo and clutch purse will complete the glamorous look. You can play around with different colors and get that perfect outfit.

Medieval Outfit

If you want to create a character in a fantasy setting, a medieval outfit is a great choice. This outfit can include a long dress or tunic, a cape, and boots. You can add a sword or other accessories to complete the look.

Sailor Outfit

A sailor outfit is a classic choice for players who want to add a nice and warm character to the story. The outfit includes a sailor-style top and a skirt or shorts. As for accessories, a hat or other nautical accessories can give your character a fun and oceanic feel.

Steampunk Outfit

If you want to go for something more unconventional, a steampunk outfit is a great option. This can include a corset, a skirt or pants, and a top hat. Add accessories like goggles or a cane to outdo yourself and give your character an industrial edge.

Kimono Outfit

For characters who want to embrace their Japanese heritage, a kimono outfit is a beautiful choice. You can make the character wear a flowing robe and sandals. Then you can add a hair accessory or a fan to complete the look and give your character a traditional feel.

Gothic Outfit

A gothic outfit is perfect if you’re going for a darker character. This can include a black dress or shirt, black boots, and dark makeup. A choker or necklace would be sure to complete the look and give your character a mysterious vibe.

Punk Outfit

Finally, for characters who want to be rebellious, a punk outfit is a great choice. This can include ripped jeans, a leather jacket, and combat boots. Add accessories like a studded belt or a spiked bracelet to complete the look and give your character a tough and edgy feel.