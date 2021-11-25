The best graphics settings for Halo Infinite multiplayer on PC – how to improve FPS

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter game developed by 343 Industries. The game’s multiplayer was recently released globally on the Xbox and PC platforms. Like every new game, some optimizations can be done to improve the performance of the game.

Best settings for PC

To get the best possible performance and FPS boost, players can try the below-mentioned settings-

Field Of View: Personal Preference

Borderless Fullscreen: Enabled

Resolution Scale: 100%

Minimum Frame Rate: Equal to Maximum Frame Rate

Maximum Frame Rate: Equal to Minimum Frame Rate

Vsync: Disabled

Limit Inactive Frame Rate: Disabled

Quality Preset: Custom

Anti-Aliasing: Low

Texture Filtering: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Low

Texture Quality: High (low for old GPUs)

Geometry Quality: Medium

Reflections: Off

Depth of Field: Low

Shadow Quality: Low

Lighting Quality: Low

Volumetric Fog Quality: Off

Cloud Quality: Low

Dynamic Wind: Off

Ground Cover Quality: Low

Effects Quality: Low

Decal Quality: Low

Animation Quality: Auto

Terrain Quality: Medium

Simulation Quality: Low

Flocking Quality: Off

Async Compute: Enabled

Blur: 0%

Screen Shake: 0%

Exposure: 0%

Full Screen Effects: 0%

Speed Lines: Disabled

Sharpening: 50%

In addition to the settings mentioned above, there is another method that players can use to bump up the FPS count. The method is as follows:

Open Files Explorer on your PC.

Enter %LOCALAPPDATA%\HaloInfinite\Settings on the File location path to open game files.

Once done, you’ll come across a SpecControlSettings.json Notepad. Open the Notepad, and scroll down until you see the following text: spec_control_minimum_framerate. Here, change the framerate value and set it exactly as the refresh rate of your PC’s screen.

Repeat the process for spec_control_target_framerate option. Once done, save the changes and exit.

Running Halo Infinite on the settings mentioned above should help to reduce frame rate fluctuations. However, because performance varies depending on your PC’s capabilities, it’s best to try out different settings before concluding.