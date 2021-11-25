The best graphics settings for Halo Infinite multiplayer on PC – how to improve FPS
Try these settings for an FPS boost.
Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter game developed by 343 Industries. The game’s multiplayer was recently released globally on the Xbox and PC platforms. Like every new game, some optimizations can be done to improve the performance of the game.
Best settings for PC
To get the best possible performance and FPS boost, players can try the below-mentioned settings-
- Field Of View: Personal Preference
- Borderless Fullscreen: Enabled
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Minimum Frame Rate: Equal to Maximum Frame Rate
- Maximum Frame Rate: Equal to Minimum Frame Rate
- Vsync: Disabled
- Limit Inactive Frame Rate: Disabled
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Anti-Aliasing: Low
- Texture Filtering: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Low
- Texture Quality: High (low for old GPUs)
- Geometry Quality: Medium
- Reflections: Off
- Depth of Field: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Lighting Quality: Low
- Volumetric Fog Quality: Off
- Cloud Quality: Low
- Dynamic Wind: Off
- Ground Cover Quality: Low
- Effects Quality: Low
- Decal Quality: Low
- Animation Quality: Auto
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Simulation Quality: Low
- Flocking Quality: Off
- Async Compute: Enabled
- Blur: 0%
- Screen Shake: 0%
- Exposure: 0%
- Full Screen Effects: 0%
- Speed Lines: Disabled
- Sharpening: 50%
In addition to the settings mentioned above, there is another method that players can use to bump up the FPS count. The method is as follows:
- Open Files Explorer on your PC.
- Enter %LOCALAPPDATA%\HaloInfinite\Settings on the File location path to open game files.
- Once done, you’ll come across a SpecControlSettings.json Notepad. Open the Notepad, and scroll down until you see the following text: spec_control_minimum_framerate. Here, change the framerate value and set it exactly as the refresh rate of your PC’s screen.
- Repeat the process for spec_control_target_framerate option. Once done, save the changes and exit.
Running Halo Infinite on the settings mentioned above should help to reduce frame rate fluctuations. However, because performance varies depending on your PC’s capabilities, it’s best to try out different settings before concluding.