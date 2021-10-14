The best Halloween Cup Pokémon teams in Pokémon Go – October 2021

The Halloween Cup is back in Pokémon Go during the Halloween Mischief event. You’ll be able to jump into this PvP Battle League category from October 15 to November. All players who want to participate will need to build a team of three Pokémon, picking ones that do not exceed 1,500 CP, and they must be a Bug, Dark, Ghost, Fairy, or Poison-type Pokémon. In this guide, we’re going to detail some of the best teams you can use during the Halloween Cup in Pokémon Go.

The best Halloween Cup Pokémon teams

Alolan Marowak, Nidoqueen, and Umbreon

With this team, Alolan Marowak is your reliable bulky option. You’ll want to use it as your Lead, a solid defensive starter that can spam its abilities pretty reliably. To back it up, we’re going to recommend you use Nidoqueen, an extremely capable Pokémon that you can expect to see throughout the Halloween Cup. For your Closer Pokémon, use Umbreon, one of the best Dark-type defenses in Pokémon Go.

Alolan Marowak – Fire spin (fast move), bone club, and shadow bone

Nidoqueen – Poison jab (fast move), earth power, and poison fang

Umbreon – Snarl (fast move), foul play, and last resort

Crustle, Qwilfish, and Mandibuzz

Next, we have Crustle as the Lead Pokémon. Crustle has an impressive fast move, smack down, that can force players their shields early against its x-scissor charged move. For the Switch Pokémon, Qwilfish is a solid option, followed by Mandibuzz for your Closer.

Crustle – Smack down (fast move), rock slide, x-scissor

Qwilfish – Poison sting (fast move), aqua tail, and sludge wave

Mandibuzz – Air slash (fast move), aerial ace, and foul play

Mawile, Alolan Ninetales, and Sableye

Mawile is the Lead Pokémon in this team. It uses fire fang as its preferred fast move, capable of spamming it against enemies. However, its play rough ability requires a lot of energy. Therefore, we also recommend Alolan Ninetales for the Switch role and then Sableye as your final Pokémon.

Mawile – Fire fang (fast move), play rough, and power-up punch

Alolan Ninetales – Powder snow (fast move), weather ball (Ice-type), and dazzling gleam

Sableye – Shadow claw (fast move), foul play, and return

Jellicent, Alolan Grimer, and Forretress

For this team, we’re going to recommend Jellicent for the Lead role. Jellicent has a good amount of defense for this role, coupled with a superb fast move and useful charged moves, making it an ideal option for nearly any team combination. For the Halloween Cup, we’ve paired it up with Alolan Grimer and Forretress.

Jellicent – Hex (fast move), bubble beam, and shadow ball

Alolan Grimer – Poison jab (fast move), crunch, and sludge bomb

Forretress – Bug bite (fast move), earthquake, and mirror shot

Drifblim, Skuntank, and Obstagoon

The last team features Drifblim in the Lead role. Drifblim is a flexible Pokémon choice, but for the Halloween Cup, we highly recommend it as your first option. To back it up, you’ll want to Skuntank for your Switch Pokémon and then have Obstagoon hold the line.