The best Halloween Cup Pokémon teams in Pokémon Go – October 2021
What Pokémon teams should you use in the Halloween Cup?
The Halloween Cup is back in Pokémon Go during the Halloween Mischief event. You’ll be able to jump into this PvP Battle League category from October 15 to November. All players who want to participate will need to build a team of three Pokémon, picking ones that do not exceed 1,500 CP, and they must be a Bug, Dark, Ghost, Fairy, or Poison-type Pokémon. In this guide, we’re going to detail some of the best teams you can use during the Halloween Cup in Pokémon Go.
The best Halloween Cup Pokémon teams
Alolan Marowak, Nidoqueen, and Umbreon
With this team, Alolan Marowak is your reliable bulky option. You’ll want to use it as your Lead, a solid defensive starter that can spam its abilities pretty reliably. To back it up, we’re going to recommend you use Nidoqueen, an extremely capable Pokémon that you can expect to see throughout the Halloween Cup. For your Closer Pokémon, use Umbreon, one of the best Dark-type defenses in Pokémon Go.
- Alolan Marowak – Fire spin (fast move), bone club, and shadow bone
- Nidoqueen – Poison jab (fast move), earth power, and poison fang
- Umbreon – Snarl (fast move), foul play, and last resort
Crustle, Qwilfish, and Mandibuzz
Next, we have Crustle as the Lead Pokémon. Crustle has an impressive fast move, smack down, that can force players their shields early against its x-scissor charged move. For the Switch Pokémon, Qwilfish is a solid option, followed by Mandibuzz for your Closer.
- Crustle – Smack down (fast move), rock slide, x-scissor
- Qwilfish – Poison sting (fast move), aqua tail, and sludge wave
- Mandibuzz – Air slash (fast move), aerial ace, and foul play
Mawile, Alolan Ninetales, and Sableye
Mawile is the Lead Pokémon in this team. It uses fire fang as its preferred fast move, capable of spamming it against enemies. However, its play rough ability requires a lot of energy. Therefore, we also recommend Alolan Ninetales for the Switch role and then Sableye as your final Pokémon.
- Mawile – Fire fang (fast move), play rough, and power-up punch
- Alolan Ninetales – Powder snow (fast move), weather ball (Ice-type), and dazzling gleam
- Sableye – Shadow claw (fast move), foul play, and return
Jellicent, Alolan Grimer, and Forretress
For this team, we’re going to recommend Jellicent for the Lead role. Jellicent has a good amount of defense for this role, coupled with a superb fast move and useful charged moves, making it an ideal option for nearly any team combination. For the Halloween Cup, we’ve paired it up with Alolan Grimer and Forretress.
- Jellicent – Hex (fast move), bubble beam, and shadow ball
- Alolan Grimer – Poison jab (fast move), crunch, and sludge bomb
- Forretress – Bug bite (fast move), earthquake, and mirror shot
Drifblim, Skuntank, and Obstagoon
The last team features Drifblim in the Lead role. Drifblim is a flexible Pokémon choice, but for the Halloween Cup, we highly recommend it as your first option. To back it up, you’ll want to Skuntank for your Switch Pokémon and then have Obstagoon hold the line.
- Drifblim – Hex (fast move), shadow ball, and icy win
- Skuntank – Poison jab (fast move), crunch, and flamethrower
- Obstagoon – Counter (fast move), gunk shot, and nightslash