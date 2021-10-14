The Halloween Cup tier list for Pokémon Go – October 2021

The Halloween Cup is a themed event that returns to Pokémon Go during the Halloween Mischief event. Players will start battling it out against each other using a specific selection of Pokémon from October 15 to November 2. All trainers participating in this competition are restricted to using Pokémon that do not exceed 1,500 CP, and they must be a Bug, Dark, Ghost, Fairy, or Poison-type Pokémon. Additionally, you’ll only be able to choose from three Pokémon to use during this competition. In this guide, we’re going to detail a tier list of the best Pokémon choices you can select during Pokémon Go’s Halloween Cup.

The Halloween Cup tier list

The Lead Pokemon tier list

The Lead Pokémon will be the first one you use against your opponent during a battle. You want this Pokémon to have a mixture of attack and defense stats. But some players lean into a more aggressive choice for this role, as well. These are some of the best Lead Pokémon choices for the Halloween Cup.

Tier Pokémon S Alolan Marowak, Beedrill (Shadow), Crustle, Gengar, Golbat, Jellicent, Mawile, and Nidoqueen (Shadow) A Alolan Grimer, Ariados, Azumarill, Dragalge, Drifblim, Forretress, Scirzor, and Tyranitar B Clefable, Drapion, Froslass, Mandibuzz, Sableye, Seviper, Slurpuff, Sylveon C Dusclops, Escavalier, Gardevoir (Shadow), Granbull, Obstagoon, Scrafty, Toxicroak, and Venomoth D Alolan Raticate, Chandelure, Cofagrigus, Roserade, Sharpedo, Spritzee, Togekiss, and Whimsicott

The Switch Pokemon tier list

Your Switch Pokémon is the one you swap out for your Lead choice during a fight. The Switch is typically a counter to a Pokémon type that is super effective against your Lead Pokémon. You want to reserve at least one, or both of your shields, to keep it alive because it has a higher attack stat. These are some of our top Switch Pokémon choices for the Halloween Cup.

Tier Pokémon S Alolan Grimer, Crustle, Froslass, Golbat (Shadow), Nidoqueen, Qwilfish, Sableye, and Skuntank A Alolan Marowak, Alolan Ninetales, Beedrill, Crobat, Drapion (Shadow), Galvantula, Gengar, and Umbreon B Ariados, Armaldo, Dragalge, Drifblim, Mandibuzz, Mawile, Mightyena, and Roserade C Aromatisse, Dwebble, Galarian Rapidash, Granbull, Scizor (Shadow), Seviper, Tentacruel, and Wigglytuff D Azumarill, Gardevoir, Malamar, Sharpedo, Swalot, Sylveon, Obstagoon, and Togekiss

The Closer Pokemon tier list

The Closer Pokémon is the final one you use during a fight. Your final Pokémon will need to be a choice that can stand by itself, doesn’t require any of your shields, and is pretty robust. You don’t want to purely have defense, though. These are some of the best Closer Pokémon we highly recommend for the Halloween Cup.