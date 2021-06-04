The best Irelia build in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Irelia is a difficult Champion to master in League of Legends: Wild Rift. She features a cleaving basic attack that makes her excellent at clearing enemies that wander too close together, making her lethal to any opposing champion who believes they can use minion numbers to their advantage. She is extremely agile and quick, making her difficult to pin down, and with the correct build, her basic attacks can take care of any foe within seconds.

The best Irelia build

These are the six best items we’re going to recommend you build on Irelia to optimize her kit and fluid basic attacks.

Trinity Force

Gluttonous Quicksilver

Bloodthirster

Statikk Shiv

Frozen Mallet

Sterak’s Gage

These are some of the preferred items we’d recommend for Irelia. Trinity Force will immediately increase your attack damage, attack speed, increase your ability haste, and provide you increased maximum health, which is also welcome. Next, you have Gluttonous Quicksilver, giving you added movement to move around the jungle and become a deadly force against the enemy, assisting allies. The third item will be Bloodthirster, giving you a base attack damage increase, along with more physical lifesteal to keep you alive whenever fighting any enemy champions or in the jungle. For increased attack speed and even more critical rate, Statikk Shiv provides energy stacks whenever you’re moving, encouraging you to move across the map as much as possible before engaging an adversary.

The final two items, Frozen Mallet and Sterak’s Gage will give you beneficial support items. The first, Frozen Mallet, slows your enemies down, making escape difficult, with Sterak’s Gage increasing your base attack damage and giving you maximum health.

You have the option of swapping any of these items out with something you feel fits your playstyle of Irelia better. We recommend trying out Blade of the Ruined King, Guardian Angel, Death’s Dance, Mortal Reminder, or Infinity Edge.

To have the most benefit from this list, this is the order you want to upgrade Irelia’s abilities.

Bladesurge: 1, 4, 6, 7

Defiant Dance: 3, 12, 14, 15

Flawless Duet: 2, 8, 10, 11

Vanguard’s Edge: 5, 9, 13

You want to level up Bladesurge as often as possible, followed by Irelia’s ultimate, Vanguard’s Edge. After you’ve finished leveling up Bladesurge, go for Flawless Duet and then Defiant Dance.

Runes and Summoner Spells

When picking out Irelia’s Runes, these are the ones we feel fit her the best.

Conqueror

Brutal

Bone Plating

Hunter – Genius, Pack Hunter, or Sweet Tooth

These Runes should meld well with Irelia’s playstyle. You’ll be able to optimize on her heavy damage attacks. When you need to start working with your teams, Pack Hunter can help quite a bit. However, the choice of going with Hunter – Genius can be a good idea, especially if you use Irelia’s abilities to defeat enemies efficiently.

These are the recommended spells Irelia should be using.

Flash

Ignite

Flash will make it so you can teleport out of the way from escaping enemies or use it to chase down a target that is trying to get away from you. It’s a good ganking item that you can use to surprise foes from the jungle. With ignite, you’ll be able to deal a large chunk of damage to them, along with giving them Grievous Wounds, another lethal and harmful surprise.

Irelia is a tough champion and an even tougher character to master. With enough practice, you’ll be able to take any foe she encounters or use her to secure kills for your team and support their lanes.