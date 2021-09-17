The best IVs for Oshawott in Pokémon Go

When it comes to using a Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you want to make sure you’re capturing one that has the ideal set of IVs. These stats determine the amount of attack, defense, and stamina a Pokémon will have based on its CP, and it can vary. Each category can receive up to 15 points, the best and most challenging to find in the game. So if you’re looking to use Samurott in PvP battles in Pokémon Go, you want to make sure you catch an Oshawott with the best IVs.

These are a breakdown of the best IVs you can use on Samurott, depending on the type of PvP competition you want to enter it into. The best choices will be the Great and Ultra Leagues.

When it comes to the Great League, you want to try capturing an Oshawott with four in attack, 14 in defense, and 5 in stamina. For the Ultra League, you’re aiming to catch an Oshawott with a four in attack, 13 in defense, and 14 in stamina. Finally, for the Master League, you want to catch a perfect Oshawott, which is 15 in each category.

However, that’s the ideal approach for every competition. If you can catch a perfect Oshawott, its evolved form Samurott will do well in each competition, but the IV stats listed above are practical approaches. The real trick is making sure you don’t exceed the CP requirement for the Great or Ultra Leagues.

For those hunting for a specific Oshawott, make sure you align yours with the above stats. While we don’t recommend Samurott, it can be a technical Pokémon that could potentially startle an opponent and catch them off guard during a fight, giving you the upper hand.