The best Little Cup teams in Pokémon Go – March 29, 2023

The Little Cup is one of the more exclusive competitions in Pokémon Go, where you can only use a handful of Pokémon to participate in these battles. The type of Pokémon you’ll be able to use will be far more limited than the other Pokémon Go Battle League encounters, which means you’ll have to be careful about what teams you want to make and which Pokémon you use. This guide covers the best Little Cup Pokémon teams you can use in Pokémon Go.

What Little Cup Pokémon teams should you use in Pokémon Go?

The Little Cup competition prevents any Pokémon above 500 CP from participating, so you will need to use Pokémon underneath this threshold. On top of this, you have to use Pokémon that can evolve into other Poklémon, but they cannot be in their evolved forms when you use them in battle. These are the best teams that fit these parameters for Pokémon Go.

Bronzor, Lickitung, and Doduo

Our first team features Bronzor, Lickitung, and Doduo. Of all the choices for the Little Cup, Bronzor is one of the more flexible choices, and you should expect to see it quite a bit throughout the competition. It can do exceptionally well alongside Lickitung and Doduo, both Normal-type Pokémon that are only weak to Fighting-type moves. Bronzor is capable of protecting them in the upcoming battles, with Lickitung being one of the more robust options you can go with.

Bronzor: Confusion (fast move), Psyshock, and Payback

Lickitung: Lick (fast move), Body Slam, and Power Whip

Doduo: Quick Attack (fast move), Brave Bird, and Drill Peck

Cottonee, Gligar, and Pawniard

For our next team, we’re going to be using Cottonee, Gligar, and Pawniard. Cottonee is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon, capable of being an interesting opponent against many of the upcoming Pokémon. To back it up, Pawniard should be a helpful closer, relying on its Steel-type foundation to protect it against many unique Pokémon that can appear in these battles.

Cottonee: Charm (fast move), Grass Knot, and Seed Bomb

Gligar: Wing Attack (fast move), Night Slash, and Aerial Ace

Pawniard: Fury Cutter (fast move), Night Slash, and Iron Head

Ducklett, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Ferroseed

This team uses Ducklett, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Ferroseed. Ducklett is another choice that you’ll see throughout the Little Cup, and with good reason. It has a powerful moveset, and a great set of stats, making it a standout choice. You’ll want to use Ferroseed as the protective Steel-type to help as the final Pokémon and Galarian Zigzagoon is another good Pokémon with a great moveset to back it up.

Ducklett: Wing Attack (fast move), Bubble Beam, and Brave Bird

Galarian Zigzagoon: Tackle (fast move), Body Slam, and Dig

Ferroseed: Tackle (fast move), Iron Head, and Flash Cannon

Onix, Stunky, and Snorunt

The next team features Onix as the primary starting Pokémon. Unfortunately, with Onix, it’s weak to both Water and Grass-type, which you might see relatively frequently in these battles. You can swap it out for Stunky, or you can choose to use Snorunt. Alternatively, you switch around this team and place Snorunt at the front, and use Onix as your final Pokémon.

Onix: Rock Throw (fast move), Rock Slide, and Sand Tomb

Stunky: Bite (fast move), Crunch, and Sludge Bomb

Snorunt: Powder Snow (fast move), Avalanche, and Shadow Ball

Wynaut, Chikorita, and Amaura

The last team should be another interesting choice for you to consider for the Little Cup. We have Wynaut, Chikorita, and Amaura. Similar to Ducklett and Bronzor, Wynaut is another flexible choice you should expect to see throughout the competition, and you can use Chikorita to take out any specific choices your opponent might be using, and save Amaura as the final Pokémon as your last line of defense.