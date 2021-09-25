The best Little Jungle Cup Pokémon teams in Pokémon Go

The Little Jungle Cup is an interesting opportunity for Pokémon Go players to test their skills against other players in a PvP match. In the Jungle Cup, players will be restricted to only using Pokémon that does not exceed 500 CP. In addition, they can only be a Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, and Dark-type Pokémon. Any Pokémon that does not meet these criteria can’t be used in this competition, limiting the Pokémon teams available to players. Based on those parameters, these are some of the best Pokémon teams we highly recommend players attempt to use.

The best Little Jungle Cup Pokémon Teams

Ducklett, Wigglytuff, and Chansey

For the first team, we have the returning champion from previous Little Cup competitions, Ducklett. It’s a Water and Flying-type Pokémon that is exceptionally flexible for most players to use, and it can spam its attacks throughout the fight. Backing it up, we’re going to recommend you have Wigglytuf as your Switch Pokémon and then Chansey as your Closer choice.

Ducklett: Wing attack (fast move), brave bird, and bubble beam

Wigglytuff: Charm (fast move), play rough, and ice beam

Chansey: Pound (fast move), psychic, and hyper beam

Galarian Stunfisk, Shelmet, and Skarmory

The next team features everyone’s favorite Pokémon to use in nearly every competition except the Master League, Galarian Stunfisk. It’s a hard-to-beat Pokémon that is exceptionally durable with a set of powerful attacks. For the Switch Pokémon, we recommend using Shelmet and having Skarmory as your Closer Pokémon.

Galarain Stunfisk: Mud shot (fast move), rock slide, and earthquake

Shelmet: Infestation (fast move), body slam, and bug buzz

Skarmory: Air slash (fast move), brave bird, and sky attack

Steelix, Chikorita, and Swampert

For this team, we wanted to place Steelix as the Lead Pokémon, leaning into its Steel-typing to make it a problematic Pokémon to try and attack. To back it up, you want to use the Grass-type Pokémon, Chikorita, and have Swampert as the Closer Pokémon.

Steelix: Dragon tail (fast move), heavy slam, and crunch

Chikorita: Vine whip (fast move), body slam, and grass knot

Swampert: Mud shot (fast move), sludge wave, and hydro cannon

Diggersby, Mandibuzz, and Barboach

This next set includes Diggersby, the robust Normal and Ground-type Pokémon capable of doing plenty of damage against opponents, but it can take several hits as well. With a spammy moveset, you can expect to use its charged moves pretty often. For the Switch option, we will recommend Mandibuzz, and the Closer Pokémon should be Barboach.

Diggersby: Mud shot (fast move), fire punch, and earthquake

Mandibuzz: Snarl (fast move), foul play, and aerial ace

Barboach: Mud shot (fast move), mud bomb, and aqua tail

Cottonee, Altaria, and Qwilfish

The last team has Cottonee, the Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon as the Lead choice. It’s considered one of the top choices for this competition, but it has low shield pressure. You want to have Altaria as the Switch Pokémon, and the Qwilfis has the Closer.