The 10 best Minecraft carnival ride ideas, builds and designs

While navigating through the world of Minecraft, you’ll most likely focus on the aspect of survival. However, often this becomes a tedious process which might make the game boring. Fortunately, you can wear your creative hat and experiment with different builds to spice up the gameplay. Hence, we are listing the 10 best carnival ride ideas, builds, and designs that you can use in your Minecraft gameplay.

Related: The 10 Best Minecraft Bedroom Ideas, Designs and Builds

Bumper Cars

Screengrab via TSMC- Minecraft

Bumper cars are a fun ride that allows players to bump into each other. Build a small arena with barriers and add cars that players can control. Make the arena’s surface using Cyan Terracotta and add lighting to make it fancier. You can even make the surface using Ice blocks, which also works fine.

Carousel

Imagegrab via Fed X Gaming’s YouTube

The carousel is another classic ride that you’ll see in every carnival. It can be built using horses or other rideable mobs like llamas. The ride can rotate using the Redstone mechanism, and you can even add some music to create a more enjoyable experience.

Drop Tower

Screengrab via Agu and Friends’s YouTube

A drop tower is one of the most thrilling rides that you can build in Minecraft. Lay down Sticky Pistons on a surface and put some red blocks in its center to build the tower’s structure. Make sure you put Slime cubes on top of the Stick Pistons so that it has a suspension mechanism. To trigger the system, use Stone pressure plates, and your ride is ready.

Ferris Wheel

Screengrab via Gottessia’s YouTube

No carnival is complete without the classic Ferris Wheel. It can be built in Minecraft using a combination of iron bars and glass panes. To rotate the ride, you can utilize the Redstone mechanism and, if needed, add some lights to create a more festive atmosphere.

Go-Kart Track

Screengrab via TSMC – Minecraft’s YouTube

Construct a go-kart track utilizing minecart tracks and powered rails, and decorate the karts with banners or wool. Furthermore, add power-ups like speed boosts or item boxes for a fun and competitive race.

Pirate Ship Ride

Screengrab via Karatemike415’s YouTube

Embrace yourself for a thrilling ride on the pirate ship, swinging back and forth like a pendulum. Choose fancy color shades for the ship and accessories, such as a pirate flag, to up the appeal.

Roller Coaster

Image via Mojang Studios

While building a roller coaster might be a strenuous task, it is worth the effort. Lay down several oak wood planks to make the structure’s skeleton and put the powered rail on top of it. You can also add water slides to travel to the starting point easily.

Tilt-A-Whirl

Screengrab via MINIBEAN75’s YouTube

Build a fast-paced tilt-a-whirl ride with cars that spin and tilt as they move along the track. Use powered rails to create sudden stops and starts.

Teacup Ride

Screengrab via TSMC – Minecraft’s YouTube

Using the same design concept as Tilt-A-Whirl, you can make a simple Teacup Ride. Instead of using carts, just build a teacup as your ride. Likewise, use power rails for moving the teacups.

Zip Line

Screengrab via MrPogz Zamora’s YouTube

A zip line is a thrilling ride that allows players to zip through the air. Build two pillars of any blocks parallel to each other and add a cable for players to ride on. Then, using Redstone, create a mechanism that propels players through the air.