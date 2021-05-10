The best mods for Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village is an excellent game, but this doesn’t mean it cannot be improved upon or just made weirder. In this article, we will run through some of the very best mods for Resident Evil Village on PC.

Always remember to read the download and installation instructions carefully for each mod, as some times mods can be reliant on each other to work, or might clash. This list is not guaranteed to all work together, especially as the mods get updated over time.

Lazy FOV and Vignette Fix

For whatever reason, Capcom still hate providing PC gamers with an FOV slider. Allow this mod to solve the issue fo ryou, and also allows you to alter the vignette. This mod features seperate sliders for base FoV and zoom FoV, and is update agnostic so shouldn’t break.

Download Link

Fluffy Mod Manager

A general mod management tool for Resident Evil Village

Download Link

Daughter Flies Removal

If you want to get a better look at Bela, Cassandra, and Daniela without all those annoying flies in the way, then this mod will handle that for you.

Download Link

PS4 Button Mod

If you are playing on PC while using a PS4 controller, the button prompts will be a common issue. This mod will change the Xbox prompts that the game uses by default to PS controller prompts instead.

Download Link

Beretta 92FS Fusion

Replace the campaigns somewhat lackluster LEMI hangun with the 92FS instead.

Download Link

Photo Mode Text Removed

Perhaps one of the most Capcom elements of Resident Evil Village is the copyright text in the Photo Mode. Allow this mode to solve that issue for you.

Download Link

Cassandra Playable

Replaces Ethan Winters with Cassandra as the playable character.

Download Link