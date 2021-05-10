The best mods for Resident Evil Village
Change the game.
Resident Evil Village is an excellent game, but this doesn’t mean it cannot be improved upon or just made weirder. In this article, we will run through some of the very best mods for Resident Evil Village on PC.
Always remember to read the download and installation instructions carefully for each mod, as some times mods can be reliant on each other to work, or might clash. This list is not guaranteed to all work together, especially as the mods get updated over time.
Lazy FOV and Vignette Fix
For whatever reason, Capcom still hate providing PC gamers with an FOV slider. Allow this mod to solve the issue fo ryou, and also allows you to alter the vignette. This mod features seperate sliders for base FoV and zoom FoV, and is update agnostic so shouldn’t break.
Fluffy Mod Manager
A general mod management tool for Resident Evil Village
Daughter Flies Removal
If you want to get a better look at Bela, Cassandra, and Daniela without all those annoying flies in the way, then this mod will handle that for you.
PS4 Button Mod
If you are playing on PC while using a PS4 controller, the button prompts will be a common issue. This mod will change the Xbox prompts that the game uses by default to PS controller prompts instead.
Beretta 92FS Fusion
Replace the campaigns somewhat lackluster LEMI hangun with the 92FS instead.
Photo Mode Text Removed
Perhaps one of the most Capcom elements of Resident Evil Village is the copyright text in the Photo Mode. Allow this mode to solve that issue for you.
Cassandra Playable
Replaces Ethan Winters with Cassandra as the playable character.