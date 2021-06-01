The best moveset for Ariados in Pokémon Go

Ariados received a few new upgrades in Pokémon Go for the start of the Battle League Season 8. Nearly all of its meta attacks received a small change, and it also learned how to use the Bug-type attack lunge. These are all beneficial to the Pokémon, and while it might not still be one of the better Pokémon that is consistently being used in the Great League, it’s a good Pokémon depending on what team you want to use with it and what Pokémon you want to have in your team.

Ariados is a Bug and Poison-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant to Grass, Fighting, Poison, Fairy, and Bug-type attacks. Being resistant to Fighting and Fairy-type Pokémon benefits to battle these choices, especially in the Great League.

These are all of the moves Ariados can learn.

Fast moves

Infestation (Bug-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Poison Sting (Poison-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Cross Poison (Poison-type) – 50 (60) damage and 35 energy (12.5% chance to increase the user’s attack by two ranks)

Lunge (Bug-type) – 60 (72) damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower the opponent’s attack by one rank)

Megahorn (Bug-type) – 100 (120) damage and 55 energy

Shadow Sneak (Ghost-type) – 50 damage and 45 energy

When it comes to picking Ariados’ fast move, you want to go with poison sting. The recent increase to the move’s attack makes it a far more worthwhile addition to a Pokémon’s attacks, especially when it’s a Poison-type. While infestation can be useful given the damage and energy, it’s a slower attack than poison sting, and with poison sting’s recent buffs, Ariados has a new ideal fast move.

The next choice you want to consider is the charged move you want to teach Ariados. There are four options available to you, and lunge is the most recent addition to this Pokémon’s moveset. Despite lunge being added to Ariados’ moveset, it does not jump out as a better choice than megahorn. Megahorn only requires 55 energy, and given how much energy Ariados can generate with poison sting throughout a battle, the amount of damage megahorn can do is devastating. The best charged moves you want to teach Ariados will be cross poison and megahorn.

Ariados is in an interesting spot. It doesn’t have the best stats, but being a Bug and Poison-type, it’s an ideal choice in the Great League. With the buff to poison sting and cross poison, it’s a much more desirable choice, and we highly encourage players to experiment with it with their battles at the start of Season 8.

The best moveset to teach Ariados is the fast move poison sting, along with the charged moves cross poison and megahorn.