The best moveset for Celesteela in Pokémon Go

Another Ultra Beast you can add to your collection in Pokémon Go is Celesteela. It will be available in five-star raids for a limited time, allowing you to catch it and use it against other players or battle against Team Rocket and other Raid Pokémon. It can learn multiple moves, but there are only a handful that makes it a good option. This guide covers the best moveset to teach Celesteela in Pokémon Go.

Celesteela’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Celesteela is a Flying and Steel-type Pokémon. It is weak against Electric and Fire-type moves and resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks. Because of how many Pokémon attacks it can withstand, Celesteela is an excellent defensive Pokémon, and that’s reflected in its stats, where it has a high attack and defense stat. Celesteela is a superb all-rounder, making it an ideal choice in the Ultra League.

These are all the moves Celesteela can learn in Pokémon go.

Fast moves

Air Slash (Flying-type) – 9 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Smack Down (Rock-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 3 turns

When picking Celesteela’s fast move, we recommend going with Air Slash. Although it does less energy than Smack Down, Air Slash is a much better attack to build Celesteela’s charged attacks. The charged attacks is where it can do the most damage and prove to be the most significant threat to your opponent.

Charged attacks

Body Slam (Normal-type) – 60 damage and 35 energy

Bulldoze (Ground-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

Heavy Slam (Steel-type) – 70 damage and 50 energy

Iron Head (Steel-type) – 70 damage and 50 energy

When picking the two best attacks for Celesteela, we recommend you go with Body Slam and Bulldoze. Body Slam is a powerful Normal-type move that Celesteela can consistently use because it only costs 35 energy, which is far less than the other choices. The second choice, Bulldoze, is purely in Celesteela’s kit to provide coverage against any Electric. Fire, Poison, Rock, or Steel-type Pokémon it fights against.

The best moveset to teach Celesteela is the fast move Air Slash and the charged attacks Body Slam and Bulldoze.