Cofagrigus is receiving an updated fast move for its moveset in Pokémon Go. It’s a minor move change, but it does wonder for this Pokémon, giving it the chance to compete in the Great and Ultra Leagues. For trainers keen on giving it a try, you must make sure you learn a specific fast move to get the most out of it. This is the best moveset for Cofagrigus in Pokémon Go.

Cofagrigus is a Ghost-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark and Ghost-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Fighting, Normal, and Poison-type moves. Because it’s resistant against Poison-type moves, it has an advantage against certain favorites plenty of players can expect to see in the Great and Ultra League, along with Fighting-type Pokémon, such as Medicham and Machamp.

These are all of the moves Cofagrigus can learn.

Fast moves

Astonish (Ghost-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Dark Pulse (Dark-type) – 80 damage and 50 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

The biggest thing that was holding Cofagrigus back was that it did not have a good fast move. Originally, it only had astonish and zen headbutt. Unfortunately, both of these attacks were slow, low damage, and they did not provide the best energy for Cofagrigus to use its charged moves. Now, at the start of Pokémon Go’s Battle League Season 9, it can learn shadow claw, greatly increasing its usefulness and making that move the only fast move you should teach it.

For the charged moves, those remain the same, and they were reasonably good choices in the Battle League and PvE raids. You want to teach it shadow ball and dark pulse. This is the best combination of the three choices. However, if you want Cofagrigus to be super-effective against Fighting and Poison-types, especially in the Great League, teaching it psychic is a good choice. You’ll want to swap that move out with dark pulse and keep shadow ball.

The best moveset to teach Cofagrigus is the fast move shadow claw and the charged moves dark pulse and shadow ball. If you want to use it against Fighting and Poison-type Pokémon, make sure to teach it psychic and shadow ball instead.