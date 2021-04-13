The best moveset for Dragalge in Pokémon Go

Dragalge will be a tough Pokémon for you to use in Pokémon Go. The Pokémon has some pretty useful charged moves, but it lacks in the fast move department, just enough to matter. Dragalge’s stats are also on the lower side than what you’d want in a suitable attacker, but some players might be able to make it work with the correct team. Given the maximum CP of Dragalge, we’re going to recommend you use it in the Ultra League.

Dragalge is a Dragon and Poison-type Pokémon. It’s going to be weak against Dragon, Ground, Ice, and Psychic-type attacks, but it will resistant to Bug, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Poison, and Water-type moves. For PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,383, an attack of 151, a defense of 175, and a stamina of 140. For PvE in raids, Dragalge has an attack of 177, a defense of 207, and a stamina of 163.

These are all of the moves Dragalge can learn.

Fast moves

Acid (Poison-type) – 6 damage and 2.5 energy (3 damage per turn)

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy (3 damage per turn)

Water Gun (Water-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy (3 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Aqua Tail (Water-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Gunk Shot (Poison-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Outrage (Dragon-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

When it comes to picking a fast move for Dragalge, we’re going to recommend you go with dragon tail. Out of the three choices, it not only does the most damage, but it also produces the most energy. You want your Dragale to use its charged moves as much as possible.

Unfortunately, while the charged moves are decent, they’re a little lackluster and require quite a bit of energy. The first choice you want to go with will be aqua tail. This is a solid charged move that Dragalge can use fairly often because it only costs 35 energy. It’ll be a good move to bait an opponent’s shield or punish them with a solid Water-type attack. The second charged move to teach Dragalge will be a bit tricky. The recommended choice would be outrage. It’s the second-lowest energy attack Dragalge knows, making it an obvious choice. However, some players might make gunk shot work because it is super effective against Fairy-type Pokémon, a more obvious choice to use in the Ultra League.

Picking between gunk shot and outrage is difficult. You have to figure out how you want to use Dragagle on your team and what you’re using it to do. If you’re using it to take down Fairy and Grass-type Pokémon that could counter your team’s critical members, gunk shot is a better option. If you’re planning to use it as a sharp attacker, outrage is the better choice.

The best moveset to teach Dragalge is the fast move dragon tail along with the charged moves aqua tail and gunk shot or outrage.