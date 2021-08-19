Portals are opening worldwide in Pokémon Go, and with it comes the arrival of unique Pokémon from the Galar region. These Pokémon are making their debut during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event, bringing the legendary Zacian and Zamazenta. One of these Pokémon is Wooloo, and you can evolve it into Dubwool. What is the best moveset for Dubwool in Pokémon Go?

Dubwool is a Normal-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Fighting-type attacks, but it is resistant against Ghost-type moves in combat. You likely won’t be using Dubwool in the larger PvP formats, but it could be used in certain situations during specific raids and Pokémon Go cups.

These are all of the moves Dubwool can learn.

Fast moves

Tackle (Normal-type) – 3 damage and 2 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Take Down (Normal-type) – 5 damage and 2.66 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turn

Charged moves

Body Slam (Normal-type) – 60 damage and 35 energy

Payback (Dark-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

Wild Charge (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to decrease user’s defense by two ranks)

You have two options when it comes to choosing Dubwool’s fast move. The option you want to go with will be takedown. Tackle is an okay option, but it’s not going to provide Dubwool with enough energy. Take down has that extra edge that will make it a more worthwhile option because of the energy generation, giving Dubwool access to its more powerful moves during a battle.

For the charged moves, you have three options. The first option you always want to pick will be body slam. It’s a Normal-type move that gives Dubwool a good amount of support during a battle. The second move will be wild charged. It’s a powerful Electric-type that, while lowering Dubwool’s defense, is the ideal choice for it to deal the most damage during a fight.

The best moveset to teach Dubwool is the fast move take down and the charged moves body slam and wild charge.