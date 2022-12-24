Hisuian Avalugg can appear in Pokémon Go for a limited time. When it does appear, you may want to add this to your collection. Should you catch this Pokémon and start to use it in combat, for PvP or PvE, you want to make sure you teach it the best moveset available to this Pokémon. There are a handful of choices you can go with, but there is a clear winner. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Hisuian Avalugg in Pokémon Go.

Best Hisuian Avalugg moveset in Pokémon Go

Hisuian Avalugg is an Ice and Rock-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves. It’s incredibly vulnerable to Fighting and Steel-type moves, and these will be your biggest adversary in nearly any situation. It is resistant against Flying, Ice, Normal, and Poison-type attacks.

Related: Can you catch a shiny Hisuian Avalugg in Pokémon Go? – December 24, 2022

These are all the moves Hisuian Avalugg can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Bite (Dark-type) – 4 damage and 2 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Powder Snow (Ice-type) – 5 damage and 4 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Tackle (Normal-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn)

Between these options, we suggest you go with Powder Snow. It’s an attack that provides Hisuian Avalugg with a good amount of energy and does a decent amount of damage compared to the other two options. Although the others are faster, Powder Snow is better for Hisuian Avalugg to perform its charged attacks.

Charged attacks

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy (30% chance to lower the opponent’s defense by one rank)

Rock Slide (Rock-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy per turn

There are some choices for you to ponder when it comes to Hisuian Avalugg’s charged moves. Even though Crunch is the only attack that does a debuff, the fact of how much damage Blizzard can do to an opponent might be the best option. Plus, Rock Slide is another solid attack that doesn’t require too much energy.

The best moveset to give Hisuian Avalugg is the fast move Powder Snow and the charged attacks Blizzard and Rock Slide.