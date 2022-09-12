The best moveset for Kartana in Pokémon Go

Kartana is an Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go, making it a legendary Pokémon. The only way you can find this Pokémon in the wild is if you find it in a five-star raid, which requires you to take a team of players to try and defeat it. However, when you do catch this Pokémon, it can learn multiple attacks and has the chance to be a solid choice for you to use in Raids and against Team Rocket. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach Kartana in Pokémon Go.

Kartana’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Kartana is a Grass and Steel-type Pokémon. It will only be weak against Fighting and Fire-type attacks and resistant against Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Grass, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Because of its multiple resistances, Kartana can be quite defensive. Still, it has an extremely low defense stat, which means even an attack doing normal damage will weaken it pretty quickly, not to mention Fire-type does the most damage to it. You want to be careful with this option.

These are all the moves Kartana can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast Moves

Air Slash (Flying-type) – 9 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Razor Leaf (Grass-type) – 10 damage and 2 energy per turn (5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Between these two fast moves, it’s challenging to pick the better option. Razor leaf is more powerful in terms of damage and faster, but Air Slash gives Kartana more energy each turn, fueling its charged attacks. Between these two options, it depends on you, but we believe Razor Leaf is the superior option and barely squeaks ahead of Air Slash.

Charged Attacks

Aerial Ace (Flying-type) – 55 damage and 45 energy

Leaf Blade (Grass-type) – 70 damage and 35 energy

Night Slash (Dark-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy (12.5% chance to increase user’s attack by two ranks)

X-Scissor (Bug-type) – 45 damage and 35 energy

You have multiple choices for Kartana, which are extremely low energy. None cost more than 45 energy, the most costly being Aerial Ace. Leaf Blade, Night Slash, and X-Scissor are all 35 energy, and Leaf Blade does the most damage, followed by Night Slash and X-Scissor. Regarding how you want to use it, we believe the Aerial Ace and Night Slash are the best combination, but you might argue teaching it Leaf Blade and Night Slash, or Night Slash and X-Scissor. It all comes down to how you want to use this Pokémon and what you’re looking to counter.

The best moveset to teach Kartana is the fast move Razor Leaf and the charged attacks Aerial Ace and Night Slash.