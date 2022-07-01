Pheromosa is one of the Ultra Beasts making its way over to Pokémon Go. You will have a limited time to catch this Pokémon and add it to your collection. Although it is not a legendary Pokémon, it is considered one, which means you want to make sure you give it the best moveset so you can use it in battle. This guide covers the best moveset for Pheromosa in Pokémon Go.

Best moveset for Pheromosa

Pheromosa is a Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks. A big problem with Pheromosa is its defense stat. It makes up for it with a higher attack, but it’s not enough to make it a worthwhile choice. We recommend being careful with this Pokémon and sticking to PvE raids rather than using it against other players.

Below are all of the moves Pheromosa can learn.

Fast moves

Bug Bite (Bug-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Low Kick (Fighting-type) – 4 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Bug Buzz (Bug-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy (30% chance to decrease the opponent’s defense by one rank)

Close Combat (Fighting-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower user’s defense by two ranks)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Lunge (Bug-type) – 60 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower opponent’s attack by one rank)

Between Bug Bite and Low Kick, we highly recommend going with Bug Bite. It will give Pheromosa the most energy every time you use it, and it has a higher damage potential than Low Kick. You can never go with having Bug Bite on this Pokémon.

Next, you will want to go with Close Combat and Lunge for the charged moves. Both of these attacks do not cost a lot of energy, and Pheromosa needs to fire these attacks off quickly. This Pokémon has a massive attack stat, but it won’t last long in a fight with its defenses. Close Combat and Lunge allow you to optimize your time using this Pokémon but don’t expect to get lucky enough to fire off two of them.

The best moveset for Pheromosa is the fast move Bug Bite and the charged moves Close Combat and Lunge.