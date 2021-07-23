The best moveset for Rampardos in Pokémon Go

Rampardos is not a Pokémon you typically see competition against other players in Pokémon Go’s Battle League. If you want to make the most use of this Pokémon, we recommend using it in the PvE battles and raids. Despite not using it in PvP and against other players, you still want to make sure you get the most use of Rampardos. In this guide, we will share the best moveset to teach Rampardos to use in Pokémon Go.

Rampardos is a Rock-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type moves. You can use it in several of the three-star raids that occur throughout the many events of Pokémon Go or even against certain five-star raids, depending on the opponent.

These are all of the moves to teach Rampardos.

Fast moves

Smack Down (Rock-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Flamethrower (Fire-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Rock slide (Rock-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy

Outrage (Dragon-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

Luckily, Rampardo doesn’t have too many moves to pick from, making it a bit easy to choose the best options. When it comes to its fast move, we highly recommend smack down. It has far better damage than zen headbutt, and it gives Rampardos even more energy.

For the charged move, you have a few choices to pick from. Normally, you want to go with the attacks that require less energy, but flamethrower is not as good as outrage in this situation. Outrage only costs five more energy, and it does 20 more damage, making it an efficient substitute to flamethrower. Of the three choices, you want to teach Rampardos rock slide and outrage.

Rampardos is not a solid Pokémon choice for any of the PvP categories because of the CP requirements. Rampardos has a maximum CP of 3,298, meaning it will be placed in the Master League. However, it’s a small fish in a lake full of bigger fish, and it’s going to be eaten right up. If you put it in the Ultra League, it can fight, but its stats are extremely restrictive, preventing it from reaching its full potential. As a result, Rampardos cannot compete in the Great League. Plus, all of its stats are in attack, making it an extremely fragile glass-cannon.

The best moveset to teach Rampardos is the fast move smack down and the charged moves rock slide and outrage.