The best moveset for Regice in Pokémon Go

For those wanting to add Regice to your collection in Pokémon Go, we highly recommend it if you want to compete in the Great or Ultra League. Although Regice is not as powerful as Regirock or Registeel, it’s still a respectable Pokémon that can become a worthwhile addition to your team if you use it correctly. Much like any Pokémon, you have to take advantage of the Pokémon’s moveset and the stats available to it. By giving Regice an ideal moveset, you can turn it into a powerful adversary.

Regice is an Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant to Ice-type attacks. Because of its one resistant, it’s a little difficult to optimize, especially given the wide range of use Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon have in the Great and Ultra Leagues competitions. But it does have a worthwhile moveset.

These are all of the attacks Regice can learn.

Fast moves

Frost Breath (Ice-type) – 7 damage and 2.5 energy (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Lock On (Normal-type) – 1 damage and 5 energy (1 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Rock Smash (Fighting-type) – 9 damage and 2.3 energy (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Regice has the same fast move that Regirock and Registeel have and typically use in their moveset, lock on. It’s an attack that does one damage every time you use it, but the real appeal is that it generates five energy every time you use it. That energy goes beyond anything frost breath and rock smash can provide, making it the best choice so Regice can make use of its powerful charged attacks.

When it comes to charged moves, Regice doesn’t have too many choices. You primarily want to stick with earthquake and focus blast, though. These attacks are some of the best and give Regice some diverse coverage in battles, ensuring it can withstand most of the Pokémon that it would be weak against in a fight. That’ll be the big thing for Regice.

Regice has the same amount of defense power that Regirock has. The big downside to it is that Ice-type has so many weaknesses and only one resistance. It can easily be boxed in by another Pokémon, which makes it fall down some of the Great and Ultra Leagues ranks. However, its defense stat is still powerful. If your opponent doesn’t have any attacks or Pokémon that are super effective to Regice, it can be hard to defeat in a fight, making it an ideal final Pokémon.

The best moveset you can teach Regice is the fast move lock on, and the charged attacks earthquake and focus blast.