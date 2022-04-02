Salazzle is one of the many Pokémon you can add to your roster in Pokémon Go. However, it might be difficult for you to find its starter form, Salandit, which is only available after beating Team Rocket Go leaders and obtaining Strange Eggs. It’s a rare Pokémon, but if you do catch it, we recommend using it in the Great or Ultra Leagues, which means you want to teach it the best attacks it can learn. This guide covers the best moveset for Salazzle in Pokémon Go.

Salazzle is Poison and Fire-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ground, Psychic, Rock, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, and Steel-type attacks. Salazzle is not one of the bulky Pokémon in the game, which means you want to be careful when using it because it is a glass cannon and can be a risky choice against other players.

These are all of the moves Salazzle can learn.

Fast moves

Incinerate (Fire-type) – 15 damage and 4 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 5 turns

Poison Jab (Poison-type) – 7 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type) – 90 damage and 60 energy

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Poison Fang (Poison-type) – 40 damage and 35 energy (100% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one)

Sludge Wave (Poison-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

When it comes to the fast move, we highly recommend going with incinerate. It’s a powerful Fire-type move that you can earn plenty of energy back. While it is a bit slower than poison jab, overall, it should prove to be the superior choice, and you can expect to earn plenty of energy to use throughout the battle, which is perfect given Salazzle’s non-bulky form.

Now, you have a handful of choices to select for the charged move. Of the options, you’ll want to go with dragon pulse and poison fang. Poison fang is the quickest attack Salazzle can learn, making it a go-to option. For a second choice, dragon pulse offers a solid Dragon-type attack for Salazzle to use, along with another, low-energy move. However, if you’re looking for a particularly powerful nuke option, you can swap out dragon pulse for sludge wave as an alternative.

The best moveset to teach Salazzle is the fast move incinerate and the charged moves poison fang and dragon pulse.