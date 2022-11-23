Solgaleo is a legendary Pokémon you can acquire in Pokémon Go. Like other legendaries, you won’t be able to obtain it for too long, so you want to act fast when you have the opportunity to catch it. When you do have one in your collection, you want to make sure you teach it the best attacks possible to get the most out of it if you plan to use it against other players or in raids. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Solgaleo in Pokémon Go.

Best Solgaleo moveset in Pokémon Go

Solgaleo is a Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type moves, but it is resistant against Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. It will have a hardy defense and an excellent offensive set.

These are all the moves you can teach Solgaleo.

Fast moves

Fire Spin (Fire-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

When it comes to picking between these two attacks, we’re going to recommend Fire Spin. It’s a stronger choice compared to Zen Headbutt, and it’ll be a solid attack for Solgaleo to gain energy during a battle.

Charged attacks

Flamethrower (Fire-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Iron Head (Steel-type) – 70 damage and 50 energy

Psychic Fangs (Psychic-type) – 40 damage and 35 energy (100% chance to lower the opponent’s defenses)

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

For the charged attacks, there are a handful of choices to go through. With what’s available, Iron Head and Psychic Fangs are easily the best options. These will be able to cut through most enemies you have to deal with, and Psychic Fangs can slowly chip away at their defenses. In addition, they’re both under 50 energy, so you can expect to use them relatively often in a battle.

The best moveset to teach Solgaleo is the fast move Fire Spin and the charged attacks Iron Head and Psychic Fangs.