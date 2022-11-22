Should you evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go?

With the arrival of the final event for Pokémon Go’s Season of Light, the time has arrived for your Cosmeom to evolve into its final form. There are two choices for you to pick from Solgaleo or Lunala. Both are legendary Pokémon, but is there a clear choice between them? You need to know if you should evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go.

Should you choose Solgaleo or Lunala?

Before you consider grabbing one over the other, we’ll discuss how these two stack against each other and see which of them comes out on top. There is a clear choice between them.

Solgaleo stats and moveset

Solgaleo is a Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type attacks, but it is resistant to Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type moves. It will have an attack of 226, a defense of 173, and a stamina of 234 when facing off against other players. An ideal moveset for Solgaleo will be the fast move Fire Spin, followed by the charged moves Psychic Fangs and Iron Head.

Overall, Solgaleo’s resistances and Steel-typing make it a difficult opponent to overcome, and one you will want to grab to use against other players and in raid battles.

Lunala stats and moveset

Lunala is a Psychic and Ghost-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark and Ghost-type moves and resistant against Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Psychic-type attacks. It will have an attack of 226, a defense of 173, and a stamina of 234 when you use it against other players. The best moveset for Lunala will be the fast move Confusion, followed by the charged moves Shadow Ball and Psychic.

Unfortunately, although Lunala has fewer weaknesses than Solgaleo, and these two have the same stats, Solgaleo’s stats and Steel-typing make it a far more effective and powerful choice in PvP.

Which is better?

We’re going to have to go with Solgaleo. The overall moveset makes it a standout option, along with it being a Steel-type. An opponent has to use specific attacks to defeat it, whereas Lunala is far more exposed to weaknesses.