The best Paldean Wooper fanart from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players everywhere recently got to see some of the new Pokémon available in the upcoming Scarlet and Violet editions, as well as new gameplay, features, and more. As tends to happen when the community first sees one or more new Pokémon, fan art detailing the cutest or most notable portions of a specific design flooded across the Internet.

This trend is true for one of the new variant species coming to Scarlet and Violet: Paldean Wooper, a muddy brown version of the famously derpy Pokémon introduced all the way back in Gold and Silver. We’ll show off some of the best art we could find in this article.

Related: The best Cetitan fanart from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Paldean Wooper is Friend

Paldean Wooper, or “Pooper,” as the community named it, introduced in the recent Pokemon Presents, maintains the somewhat blank-faced aesthetic as its blue counterpart while adding mud as a core design element. In short, he’s a little round friend who just wants to play in the muck.

He doesn’t look all that smart, but who’s counting?

Wooper’s thousand-yard stare has always been one of its best selling points. @Shagapult shows just what we mean.

I do love Paldean Wooper pic.twitter.com/AAMVr9D5yP — 🌸Shaga🌸 (@Shagapult) August 3, 2022

A retro look at Paldean Wooper

With its original form released back in 1999 with Pokemon Gold and Silver, and all the nostalgia that title brings along, it’s no surprise @Xenophacilus redid Paldean Wooper in the classic style. The artist shows their love in the piece as well.

Cuter than can be

With another take on Paldean Wooper’s cute, staring face, @SenshiSammoArt shows what a little sparkle adds to the Pokemon’s charm.

Happy Paldean Wooper is just fun to see

Wooper has looked happy, or at least unfazed by the goings around it, for over twenty years. @RogueScriptArt‘s Paldean Wooper fanart is an adorable take on a classic concept.

Killing with cuteness

The Wooper stare can be cute, but it can also be mildly unnerving, like the Pokemon is staring deep into your soul, hoping to find…something. What it’s looking for in @Paperclip95‘s piece is anyone’s guess.

Very chill Paldean Wooper

Every Pokemon needs its rest, and Paldean Wooper is no exception. It isn’t always asleep, even if sometimes it looks like it might be. This piece by @AdvosArt shows us what a resting Wooper would look like.

Every time is playtime for Paldean Wooper

With its new aesthetic leaning into the mud and Ground-type portion of Wooper’s background, it would be surprising if we didn’t find the Pokemon playing in swamps and the muck after a rainstorm. @k_arasum_i shows us a few seconds of what Paldean Wooper play might look like.