Poison-Type Paldean Wooper revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Regional variants are nothing new to Pokémon. Since the concept was first introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon’s Alola region, many Pokémon have taken on different appearances depending on which region they’re situated in, and that trend looks set to continue in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region. During today’s Pokémon Presents event, Game Freak pulled back the curtain on a Paldean variant of Wooper, which is now a poison/ground-type Pokémon with a fresh brown color scheme.

Unlike the base Wooper, the Paldean form primarily lives on land. According to Scarlet and Violet’s webpage, this variant was forced to move on-shore after being pushed out of its original underwater habitat.

Additionally, it also covers itself in poisonous mud — which appears to explain both its new color scheme and typing. While it’s far from the only Pokémon showcased in the presentation, this dirty little creature has quickly captured the hearts of many Pokémon fans.

WOOPER!!



I LOVE HIM!!



LOOK AT THE LIL GUY!! pic.twitter.com/DsFvMYc3GZ — Touya! ★ (art raffle pinned) (@Touyarokii) August 3, 2022

Within a few minutes of the event ending, some artists even pumped out some pretty charming day-one art of the Pokémon.

Alongside Paldean Wooper, Game Freak also highlighted the equally adorable Fidough — sure to be another heart-stealing Pokémon — and Cetitan, a new ice-type Pokémon. The company also shared a wealth of information on Scarlet and Violet, including new vehicle forms for Koraidon and Miraidon, and the return of raid battles through Tera Raids.

Outside of Scarlet and Violet, The Pokémon Company also announced that Pokémon Go and Pokémon Unite would join the upcoming Pokémon World Championships set to take place later this month.