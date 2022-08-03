The best perks for Garnet in MultiVersus
Garnet is a sturdy fighter — one of the toughest in all of MultiVersus, in fact. She’s also a bit tricky to master, so once you get a good sense of her attacks, you’ll need to accent them with perks. We’ve gathered a list of the best ones to give her.
Garnet’s Leveling Perks
As Garnet levels up, she’ll garner a good number of perks on her own. See the full list and associated levels below.
- Percussive Punch Power (Level 2)
- …In A Single Bound! (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- The Purest of Motivations (Level 7)
- Electric Groove (Level 8)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Marker (Level 10)
- Sturdy Dodger (Level 11)
- Speed Force Assist (Level 12)
- Static Electricity (Level 13)
Garnet’s Signature Perks
Two of those perks are actually signature perks, meaning only Garnet can use them. They are:
- Electric Groove (Level 8)
- Marker (Level 10)
Both have their uses, but Electric Groove will actually give you the benefit of your Stronger Than You special without needing to activate it all the time; you’ll get the buff anytime you electrify an enemy. Marker is useful if you find yourself needing to move even more than usual, but Electric Groove has the better boost overall.
Best Perks for Garnet
Garnet is a difficult character to use, and a lot of that comes from her slower mobility. Her perks are best served when used to boost that movement speed and give your fists even greater impact, whether they’re being swung at close range or fired across the screen.
S Tier Perks
- Deadshot
- Electric Groove
- …In a Single Bound!
- Leg Day Champ
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Percussive Punch Power
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- Speed Force Assist
- Wildcat Brawler
A Tier Perks
- Aerial Acrobat
- Collateral Damage
- Gravity Manipulation
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- Static Electricity
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- The Purest of Motivations
B Tier Perks
- Armor Crush
- Back to Back
- Coffeezilla
- Fancy Footwork
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Marker
- Slippery Customer
- Sturdy Dodger
- Triple Jump
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
C Tier Perks
- Boundless Energy
- Clear the Air
- I’ll Take That
- Ice to Beat You!
- Last Stand
- Snowball Effect
- That’s Flammable, Doc!
- ‘Toon Elasticity
D Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Kryptonian Skin
- Painted Target
- Retaliation-Ready
- School Me Once…
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Slippery When Feint
- Stronger Than Ever
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
- Up, Up, and A-Slay