The best perks for Garnet in MultiVersus

Garnet is a sturdy fighter — one of the toughest in all of MultiVersus, in fact. She’s also a bit tricky to master, so once you get a good sense of her attacks, you’ll need to accent them with perks. We’ve gathered a list of the best ones to give her.

Garnet’s Leveling Perks

As Garnet levels up, she’ll garner a good number of perks on her own. See the full list and associated levels below.

Percussive Punch Power (Level 2)

…In A Single Bound! (Level 4)

Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

The Purest of Motivations (Level 7)

Electric Groove (Level 8)

Perk Training (Level 9)

Marker (Level 10)

Sturdy Dodger (Level 11)

Speed Force Assist (Level 12)

Static Electricity (Level 13)

Garnet’s Signature Perks

Two of those perks are actually signature perks, meaning only Garnet can use them. They are:

Electric Groove (Level 8)

Marker (Level 10)

Both have their uses, but Electric Groove will actually give you the benefit of your Stronger Than You special without needing to activate it all the time; you’ll get the buff anytime you electrify an enemy. Marker is useful if you find yourself needing to move even more than usual, but Electric Groove has the better boost overall.

Best Perks for Garnet

Garnet is a difficult character to use, and a lot of that comes from her slower mobility. Her perks are best served when used to boost that movement speed and give your fists even greater impact, whether they’re being swung at close range or fired across the screen.

S Tier Perks

Deadshot

Electric Groove

…In a Single Bound!

Leg Day Champ

Lumpy Space Punch

Make It Rain, Dog!

Percussive Punch Power

Shirt Cannon Sniper

Speed Force Assist

Wildcat Brawler

A Tier Perks

Aerial Acrobat

Collateral Damage

Gravity Manipulation

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Hit Me If You’re Able

Static Electricity

Tasmanian Trigonometry

The Purest of Motivations

B Tier Perks

Armor Crush

Back to Back

Coffeezilla

Fancy Footwork

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Marker

Slippery Customer

Sturdy Dodger

Triple Jump

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

C Tier Perks

Boundless Energy

Clear the Air

I’ll Take That

Ice to Beat You!

Last Stand

Snowball Effect

That’s Flammable, Doc!

‘Toon Elasticity

