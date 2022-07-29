The best perks for Harley Quinn in MultiVersus

The Clown Princess of Gotham, Harley brings a healthy dose of chaos and mayhem to MultiVersus battlefields. With her trusty gadgets and eponymous mallet, all this assassin character needs are a few good perks to really lock this down. So let us dive in and find out what Harley Quinn’s best perks are before your next match.

Harley’s Leveling Perks

While leveling, Harley can pick up several perks, which include:

Up, Up, and A-Slay! (Level 2)

(Level 2) Triple Jump (Level 4)

(Level 4) Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

(Level 6) Slippery Customer (Level 7)

(Level 7) Perk Training (Level 9)

(Level 9) Hit ‘Em While They’re Down (Level 11)

(Level 11) Fancy Footwork (Level 13)

Harley’s Signature Perks

Normal perks aren’t the only ones Harley can get. There are three unique signature perks she can pick from:

Glove Control (Level 8)

(Level 8) Smooth Moves (Level 10)

(Level 10) Confetti Explosion (Level 12)

All three of her signature perks can be situationally useful or match your personal gameplay preference. By default, we would rate Smooth Moves as her best one, giving her a great escape tool that also packs a punch. If you like air combat, Glove Control would be the better pick, while the more supportive sort of gameplay favors debuff stacking of Confetti Explosion.

Best Perks for Harley

Harley Quinn has some of the best vertical knockout capabilities in the game. With that being the case, you might want to look for ways to augment that through perks. She’s also a character who loves to jump around and dodge a lot, which lends itself to perks that support that.

S+ Tier Perk

Up, Up, and A-Slay

S Tier Perks

…In a Single Bound!

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Lumpy Space Punch

Triple Jump

A Tier Perks

Aerial Acrobat

Armor Crush

Boundless Energy

Fancy Footwork

Hit Me If You’re Able

Leg Day Champ

Percussive Punch Power

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Slippery Customer

Slippery When Feint

Snowball Effect

Speed Force Assist

Stronger Than Ever

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

The Purest of Motivations

Wildcat Brawler

B Tier Perks

Coffeezilla

Gravity Manipulation

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Kryptonian Skin

Last Stand

Painted Target

Sturdy Dodger

Tasmanian Trigonometry

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

C Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Clear the Air

Collateral Damage

Retaliation-Ready

School Me Once…

‘Toon Elasticity

D Tier Perks