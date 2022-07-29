The best perks for Harley Quinn in MultiVersus
Hammer time, puddin!
The Clown Princess of Gotham, Harley brings a healthy dose of chaos and mayhem to MultiVersus battlefields. With her trusty gadgets and eponymous mallet, all this assassin character needs are a few good perks to really lock this down. So let us dive in and find out what Harley Quinn’s best perks are before your next match.
Harley’s Leveling Perks
While leveling, Harley can pick up several perks, which include:
- Up, Up, and A-Slay! (Level 2)
- Triple Jump (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Slippery Customer (Level 7)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down (Level 11)
- Fancy Footwork (Level 13)
Harley’s Signature Perks
Normal perks aren’t the only ones Harley can get. There are three unique signature perks she can pick from:
- Glove Control (Level 8)
- Smooth Moves (Level 10)
- Confetti Explosion (Level 12)
All three of her signature perks can be situationally useful or match your personal gameplay preference. By default, we would rate Smooth Moves as her best one, giving her a great escape tool that also packs a punch. If you like air combat, Glove Control would be the better pick, while the more supportive sort of gameplay favors debuff stacking of Confetti Explosion.
Best Perks for Harley
Harley Quinn has some of the best vertical knockout capabilities in the game. With that being the case, you might want to look for ways to augment that through perks. She’s also a character who loves to jump around and dodge a lot, which lends itself to perks that support that.
S+ Tier Perk
- Up, Up, and A-Slay
S Tier Perks
- …In a Single Bound!
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Triple Jump
A Tier Perks
- Aerial Acrobat
- Armor Crush
- Boundless Energy
- Fancy Footwork
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- Leg Day Champ
- Percussive Punch Power
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Slippery Customer
- Slippery When Feint
- Snowball Effect
- Speed Force Assist
- Stronger Than Ever
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
- The Purest of Motivations
- Wildcat Brawler
B Tier Perks
- Coffeezilla
- Gravity Manipulation
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Kryptonian Skin
- Last Stand
- Painted Target
- Sturdy Dodger
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
C Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Clear the Air
- Collateral Damage
- Retaliation-Ready
- School Me Once…
- ‘Toon Elasticity
D Tier Perks
- Deadshot
- Ice to Beat You!
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- Static Electricity
- That’s Flammable, Doc!