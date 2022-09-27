The best perks for Rick in MultiVersus

Rick Sanchez has finally arrived in MultiVersus. His many inventions put him in the game’s Mage category, since he can fire lots of projectiles, summon help, buff his allies, and debuff his enemies. With all that going on, figuring out which perks have the most synergy can be tricky. Luckily we have a breakdown for you right here.

Rick’s Leveling Perks

Every character in MultiVersus has a set of perks they can unlock as they level up. Rick’s list is as follows:

Coffeezilla (Level 2)

Gravity Manipulation (Level 4)

Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

Painted Target (Level 7)

Squanchin' Pyrotechnics (Level 8)

Perk Training (Level 9)

Hephaestus, Who? (Level 10)

Armor Crush (Level 11)

Bit of a Stickler Meeseeks (Level 12)

Clear the Air (Level 13)

Rick’s Signature Perks

Additionally, at least two leveling perks are unique to each fighter. Rick actually has three, and they are:

Squanchin’ Pyrotechnics is generally the one you want to go with: it adds fire effects to projectiles that go through your portals, and the Portal Gun is the core of Rick’s move set. Alternatively, those who summon Mr. Meeseeks often can get a lot of use out of Bit of a Stickler Meeseeks. Hephaestus, Who? is a little less useful since it only adds a grab to Rick’s whip attack.

Best Perks for Rick

Given the wide effects in Rick’s move set, there are a few things to keep in mind when selecting your perks. Projectiles and debuffs are good things to focus on, but remember that a lot of your key moves have cooldowns. As such, anything that can reduce your wait time is also a wise choice.

S Tier Perks

Coffeezilla

Deadshot

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Make It Rain, Dog!

Painted Target

Shirt Cannon Sniper

Squanchin’ Pyrotechnics

A Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Armor Crush

Bit of a Stickler Meeseeks

Collateral Damage

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Hit Me If You’re Able

Ice to Beat You!

I’ll Take That

Retaliation-Ready

Up, Up, and A-Slay

B Tier Perks

Boundless Energy

Clear the Air

Fancy Footwork

Gravity Manipulation

Slippery Customer

Sturdy Dodger

Tasmanian Trigonometry

That’s Flammable, Doc!

C Tier Perks

Aerial Acrobat

Hephaestus, Who?

…In a Single Bound!

Kryptonian Skin

Leg Day Champ

School Me Once…

Snowball Effect

Speed Force Assist

Static Electricity

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

‘Toon Elasticity

D Tier Perks