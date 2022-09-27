The best perks for Rick in MultiVersus
These are *buuurrrppp*, these are my best perks, Morty.
Rick Sanchez has finally arrived in MultiVersus. His many inventions put him in the game’s Mage category, since he can fire lots of projectiles, summon help, buff his allies, and debuff his enemies. With all that going on, figuring out which perks have the most synergy can be tricky. Luckily we have a breakdown for you right here.
Rick’s Leveling Perks
Every character in MultiVersus has a set of perks they can unlock as they level up. Rick’s list is as follows:
- Coffeezilla (Level 2)
- Gravity Manipulation (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Painted Target (Level 7)
- Squanchin’ Pyrotechnics (Level 8)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Hephaestus, Who? (Level 10)
- Armor Crush (Level 11)
- Bit of a Stickler Meeseeks (Level 12)
- Clear the Air (Level 13)
Rick’s Signature Perks
Additionally, at least two leveling perks are unique to each fighter. Rick actually has three, and they are:
- Squanchin’ Pyrotechnics (Level 8)
- Hephaestus, Who? (Level 10)
- Bit of a Stickler Meeseeks (Level 12)
Squanchin’ Pyrotechnics is generally the one you want to go with: it adds fire effects to projectiles that go through your portals, and the Portal Gun is the core of Rick’s move set. Alternatively, those who summon Mr. Meeseeks often can get a lot of use out of Bit of a Stickler Meeseeks. Hephaestus, Who? is a little less useful since it only adds a grab to Rick’s whip attack.
Best Perks for Rick
Given the wide effects in Rick’s move set, there are a few things to keep in mind when selecting your perks. Projectiles and debuffs are good things to focus on, but remember that a lot of your key moves have cooldowns. As such, anything that can reduce your wait time is also a wise choice.
S Tier Perks
- Coffeezilla
- Deadshot
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Painted Target
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- Squanchin’ Pyrotechnics
A Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Armor Crush
- Bit of a Stickler Meeseeks
- Collateral Damage
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- Ice to Beat You!
- I’ll Take That
- Retaliation-Ready
- Up, Up, and A-Slay
B Tier Perks
- Boundless Energy
- Clear the Air
- Fancy Footwork
- Gravity Manipulation
- Slippery Customer
- Sturdy Dodger
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- That’s Flammable, Doc!
C Tier Perks
- Aerial Acrobat
- Hephaestus, Who?
- …In a Single Bound!
- Kryptonian Skin
- Leg Day Champ
- School Me Once…
- Snowball Effect
- Speed Force Assist
- Static Electricity
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
- ‘Toon Elasticity
D Tier Perks
- Back to Back
- Last Stand
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Percussive Punch Power
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Slippery When Feint
- Stronger Than Ever
- The Purest of Motivations
- Triple Jump
- Wildcat Brawler
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!