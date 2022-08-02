The best perks for Shaggy in MultiVersus

Shaggy has tapped into some great power levels in MultiVersus, but it is still up to the player to show they can use him successfully in battle to win matches. As you play and level him up, you will gain access to new perks, but not all of them can be equipped at once. Here are the best Shaggy perks to have equipped in MultiVersus.Herefj

Best perks for Shaggy in MultiVersus

Signature Perk

One Last Zoinks Once you have unlocked Shaggy’s One Last Zoinks signature perk, that should be equipped in your main slot. With this, Shaggy’s rage will fully charge when you have taken 100 damage. While his other ability, Hangry Man, lets you quickly get your rage by eating your sandwich move, that also takes away Shaggy’s only ranged attack, so we value that. Having the rage kick in in a tough situation could also give you the edge.



Slot Perks

Lumpy Space Punch This offensive perk will make it so you deal more damage against enemies while in the air. Shaggy has some pretty strong moves to use in the air with his side and up special attacks.



Snowball Effect Snowball Effect is another offensive perk that lets you deal more damage against whatever enemy has the most damage taken. This gives you a great advantage as they get more hurt and is a general good boost in 1v1s at all times.



Last Stand Last Stand increases your damage dealt to enemies after you have reached 100 damage. Combine this with One Last Zoinks for a powerful finishing move.



You are making Shaggy an offensive juggernaut with the above perks. He will have the edge in situations where he has high damage and will hurt enemies much easier.