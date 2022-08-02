The best perks for Taz in MultiVersus

Taz has one of the easiest moves in MultiVersus to expose and use to take out enemies in battles. That being said, you will need to level him up to have access to new perks to make him even stronger and give you a better edge over your opponents. Here are the best perks to equip to Taz in MultiVersus.

Related: How to play Taz in MultiVersus – Moves guide, Strategies, Perks, and more

Best perks for Taz in MultiVersus

Signature Perk

I Gotta Get In There! Between Taz’s two signature perks, you can’t go wrong with either. In team games, we prefer I Gotta Get In There!, while in solo matches, you should go with Iron Stomach. The former lets allies jump into your dogpiles and increase the damage, knockback, duration, and armor for the move. The latter will make any projectile you eat come back out as an anvil, increasing its damage. Really either one is useful; just choose the proper one for the match you are entering.



Slot Perks

Percussive Punch Power Percussive Punch Power makes it so you deal more damage with any attacks that knock back enemies horizontally, which pairs well with Dogpile, You Spit What You Eat, and Taz-Nado, among his regular physical attacks.



Tasmanian Trigonometry Tasmanian Trigonometry is another knockback increase for all of your attacks, not just horizontal-focused moves, making it a perfect pairing for Taz and Percussive Punch Power.



Absorb ‘n’ Go This defensive perk will give you a lesser wait on your cooldowns when you get hit by a projectile. This is mostly for when you are trying to catch projectiles with your mouth but can’t time it right. It will help you get back to your stronger moves in very particular situations, but Taz does not have many other better choices for his perks.



With the above perks, Taz will be a higher damage threat. That last perk can really be swapped out for anything you prefer, but Percussive Punch Power and Tasmanian Trigonometry should always be included in your loadout.