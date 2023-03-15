The 10 best Pokémon ROM hacks – Best Gameboy and DS Pékemon ROM Hacks

Pokémon ROM hacks are like the Frankenstein monsters of the video game world — fan-made creations that bring to life the desires of die-hard fans. Through ROM hacking, Pokémon fans have created many unauthorized games that offer new challenges with Pokémon you didn’t even know existed. The internet is awash with hundreds of them — some so riddled with glitches they’d make even the hardiest bug-catcher wince. Fear not; we’ve sifted through the muck to bring you the best of the best. Though do keep in mind, these are not official games, so if you choose to seek them out and download them, do so at your own risk.

Pokémon Ash Gray

Image by Gamepur

We all know the first season of the iconic anime was based on the video game. Then along came Pokémon Yellow, based on the series itself. Now, get ready for a ROM hack that takes things to a new level. This baby is based on Fire Red and Leaf Green, and it’s the spitting image of everything that went down in the anime. That means no evolving Pikachu and having Team Rocket hot on your tail, just like in the show.

Pokemon Crystal Clear

Image by Gamepur

Are you ready for a ROM that takes the classic second-gen game Crystal and turns it into a wild, open-world adventure? This hack lets you roam freely through all the cities of Kanto and Johto right from the get-go, with no pesky barriers to hold you back. Here’s the real kicker — you get to play in any order. That’s not all — this ROM ups the ante with a difficulty level that adapts to your number of medals, keeping the challenge real as you progress through the game.

Pokémon Glazed

Image by Gamepur

This fan-made game builds upon the foundation of Pokémon Emerald and whisks us away to an unexplored region boasting three new maps. With all Pokémon from the first six generations, including mega evolutions, at your fingertips, you can choose from five different starter Pokémon to embark on your adventure. The icing on the cake is that it’s in Spanish and features some stunning graphics.

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu / Eevee for Game Boy Advance

Image by Gamepur

Imagine a fusion of the classic Pokémon Red Fire and Green Leaf, blended with the stunning graphics of Pokémon Let’s Go for the Switch, served up with a dash of Game Boy Advance nostalgia. That’s what this game is: a masterfully crafted homage that’ll make you feel like you’ve just stepped into a time machine. But hold on to your Pokéballs, folks, because this version is not your granddaddy’s Pokémon game. There are no random battles here — instead, you’ll get up close and personal with wild creatures, giving you the freedom to choose whether to fight or flee like a scaredy-cat Psyduck.

Pokemon Mega Emerald X and Y

Image by Gamepur

Get ready to catch ’em all with this modified version of the beloved Pokémon Emerald. This ROM lets you snag Pokémon from the first up to the sixth generation and adds the thrilling twist of mega evolutions to your battles. That’s not all — with three whole regions to explore, this ROM is packed with adventure and sure to keep you on your toes. But be warned — the difficulty level is set to give even seasoned trainers a run for their money.

Pokémon Omega Red

Image by Gamepur

This fan-fueled frenzy of a game takes the classic Pokémon Fire Red and spices it up with some tasty new features. We’re talking Nintendo DS-level graphics and more twists and turns than a wild Ekans on a rollercoaster. Not to mention the evolution of old-school Pokémon and regional variants that’ll leave you feeling like you’ve stumbled into a parallel universe, but beware — this game is not for the faint of heart. If you’re looking for a stroll through Pewter City, you’re in the wrong place. Instead, this game will test your mettle like a Machamp in a weightlifting competition.

Pokémon Opal

Image by Gamepur

This Pokémon extravaganza is like a gourmet buffet for fans, featuring a smorgasbord of critters from eight different generations, including mega-evolutions and regional variants. The community has hailed it as a true masterpiece, delivering a challenging yet satisfying experience that players of all levels can savor. Whether you’re glued to your PC or hooked on your smartphone, this game is the ultimate Poké-fix — guaranteed to leave you grinning from ear to ear like a Pikachu on a sugar rush.

Pokemon Phoenix Rising

Image by Gamepur

This Pokémon ROM hack takes the classic formula and gives it a magical makeover, transporting players to the whimsical Hawthorne region. The level of polish is so impressive you’d be forgiven for thinking it was an official release. Alas, the only snag is that it’s still in its infancy, like a fledgling Pikachu still learning Thunderbolt. Of course, updates come as frequently as a Snorlax on a diet, but hey, who’s complaining? After all, the best things in life are free.

Pokémon Renegade Platinum

Image by Gamepur

Picture this: a group of die-hard Pokémon fans comes together to create the ultimate version of Platinum for the Nintendo DS — a game so epic it could make even a Magikarp feel legendary. They take the original story and Pokémon but then sprinkle in some modern magic with the addition of the fairy type. They’ve cranked up the difficulty to 11, making this game a true test of skill and strategy.

Pokémon Light Platinum

Image by Gamepur

A blast from the past has arrived. This video game is a true throwback, featuring Pokémon from the OG first to fourth generations and sporting Game Boy Advance graphics. This game is not content with just resting on nostalgia. It boasts not one but two brand new regions — Floasun and Zheri — wholly designed from scratch. If that’s not enough to make your Pikachu’s tail wag, wait until you hear about the postgame action, where you’ll face off against league champions from other games. This game may be one of the oldest fan-made Pokémon creations, but it still packs a punch that’ll make you feel like a true Poké-master.