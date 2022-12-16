Ash Ketchum to retire at ripe age of 10, won’t star in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet anime

Some people have to wait until they hit close to their 60s before they see retirement, but veteran Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum finds himself tapping out of the Pokémon game while still being 10 years old. Following Ash’s success in finally becoming a Pokémon Champion alongside Pikachu, the two are headed to sunset, and they won’t be the stars of the upcoming anime set in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet era.

The next entry in the series will introduce duo protagonists, Liko and Roy. The series is set to begin sometime in April 2023, following the final two episodes in the current Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series show, which stars Ash and Pikachu as they work together to win the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series.

Following the show’s completion, there will be a miniseries called Pokémon – Aim to be a Pokémon Master, which will feature Misty and Brock and is meant to be a thank-you to the fans who have been watching OG protagonists Ash and Pikachu over the past 25 years. For many fans, it might feel odd to go into a brand new era of Pokémon without these two, and it’s bittersweet to watch other characters attempt to become the new stars.

For now, there are not too many details surrounding Liko and Roy, but they are featured with the starter Pokémon from the Scarlet and Violet series, Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito. Fans will learn more about these two as Ash and Pikachu’s stories come to a close and how these two are likely going to journey across the Paldea region.

The final episodes of Ultimate Journeys are set to air on December 16 and 23, with the arrival of Pokémon – Aim To Be a Pokémon Master starting on January 13, 2023. The next anime series starring Liko and Roy is set to begin sometime in April 2023.