The best Pokémon teams for the Sinnoh Cup in Pokémon Go

The Sinnoh Cup is an opportunity to create a team of unique Pokémon for you to use in Pokémon Go. The Sinnoh Cup will have you going up against other players using only Pokémon numbered #387 to #493, that were featured in the Sinnoh region. In addition, none of these Pokémon can exceed 1,500 CP. In this guide, we’re going to cover some of the best teams you can use in the Sinnoh Cup in Pokémon Go.

The Sinnoh Cup will be from January 10 to 24.

The best Pokemon teams for the Sinnoh Cup

Lucario, Munchlax, and Electivire

For this team, Lucario is one of the better options to go with. You can use Lucario in a handful of choices because of how fast its attacks can be and how flexible it can be with many rosters, making it a solid Lead. For your Switch, we recommend the agile Munchlax and then Electivire as the Closer.

Lucario: Counter (fast move), power-up punch, and shadow ball

Munchlax: Lick (fast move), body slam, and bulldoze

Electivire: Thunder shock (fast move), ice punch and wild charge

Pachirisu, Abomasnow, and Lickilicky

While Pachirisu can be troublesome because of its longer animations, we recommend it because of how often you can use its charged attacks, making it a solid Lead Pokémon. For your Switch, Abomasnow is a solid surprise with its heavy shield pressure and the Lickilicky in the Closer Role. Lickilicky is incredibly bulky, and it has a diverse moveset, making it ready to handle any opponent in the final engagement.

Pachirisu: Volt switch (fast move), thunderbolt, and thunder punch

Abomasnow: Powder snow (fast move), energy ball, and weather ball (Ice-type)

Lickilicky: Lick (fast move), body slam, and earthquake

Magnezone, Froslass, and Bastiodon

The next team features Magnezone in the Lead role, with a suitable moveset and some hefty defenses. If you want to use the shadow version of this Pokémon, it’s not a bad choice. When it comes to the Switch role, Froslass also has a diverse moveset, and you’ll be using its charged moves pretty often. The final option we recommend with this combination is Bastiodon, a steadfast combatant that is difficult to defeat.

Magnezone: Spark (fast move), mirror shot, and wild charge

Froslass: Powder snow (fast move), avalanche, and shadow ball

Bastiodon: Smack down (fast move), flamethrower, and stone edge

Togekiss, Luxray, and Gastrodon

For this team, we recommend Togekiss as the Lead role. While Togekiss excels in the Master League, it’s also a great option for the Sinnoh Cup, given its fast attacks and powerful charged moves. A good Switch role is Luxray, capable of hitting any Flying-type Pokémon that your opponent might be using. The final Pokémon in the Closer role would be Gastrodon.

Togekiss: Charm (fast move), aerial ace, and flamethrower

Luxray: Spark (fast move), psychic fangs, and wild charge

Gastrodon: Mud slap (fast move), body slam, and earth power

Toxicroak, Gliscor, and Probopass

The last team features Toxicroak, the Fighting and Poison-type Pokémon. While Toxicroak might be exposed to the many Flying and Psychic-types in this league, you can alter how you use this Pokémon to suit your roster. In the Switch role, we have Gliscor, and then we can wrap up the team with Probopass in the Lead role.