The best Pokémon teams for the Summer Cup in Pokémon Go – July 2022

The Summer Cup is here, and avid Pokémon Go Battle League competitors can enter this unique competition to see who comes out on top. You will have a limited roster available to use in the Summer Cup, and you will want to pick your team carefully to overcome your adversaries. This guide covers the best Pokémon teams you can use in the Summer Cup in Pokémon Go.

Best Summer Cup Pokémon teams

You can only use Pokémon that do not exceed more than 1,500 CP. In addition, you are limited to only using Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, or Water-type Pokémon.

Luxray, Obstagoon, and Trevenant

Luxray is a solid Electric-type Pokémon, capable of doing heavy damage against any Flying or Water-types you encounter in this competition. Next, you may have to swap to Obstagoon to protect it against any Rock-types that make their way into the battle. Your final choice, Trevenant, will be a problematic Pokémon to attack, but you want to be on the lookout for any Fire-types you might find an opponent using against you.

Luxray: Spark (fast move), Wild Charge, and Psychic Fangs

Obstagoon: Counter (fast move), Night Slash, and Cross Chop

Trevenant: Shadow Claw (fast move), Seed Bomb, and Shadow Ball

Diggersby, Galvantula, and Hisuian Electrode

Diggersby is a powerful Normal and Ground-type Pokémon, capable of taking out any Electric or Fire-types you encounter, and there will be plenty of them in the Summer Cup. You might want to begin a battle using Galvantula and swap to Diggersby because both are suitable as the first Pokémon. However, Hisuian Electrode is excellent as the final Pokémon, with a heavy defense capable of doing damage with Electric and Grass-type attacks.

Diggersby: Mud Shot (fast move), Fire Punch, and Earthquake

Galvantula: Volt Switch (fast move), Cross Poison, and Lunge

Hisuian Electrode: Thunder Shock (fast move), Wild Charge, and Energy Ball

Pachirisu, Zangoose, and Jumpluff

Pachirisu is a good starting Pokémon for you to use in the Summer Cup. Unfortunately, it only has Electric-type attacks, meaning you may want to swap it out to Zangoose or Jumpluff, depending on your opponent’s use. Zangoose has a reasonable moveset, but it’s more suitable to fight against Dark, Ghost, or Normal-type Pokémon. Jumpluff as the final Pokémon is a solid choice, capable of doing Grass and Flying-type moves.

Pachirisu: Volt Switch (fast move), Thunder Punch, and Thunderbolt

Zangoose: Shadow Claw (fast move), Close Combat, and Night Slash

Jumpluff: Bullet Seed (fast move), Energy Ball, and Acrobatics

Lickitung, Walrein, and Magnezone

Lickitung is a tanky Normal-type Pokémon with a reasonable moveset for you to use at the beginning of a fight. There won’t be too many Fighting-type Pokémon to counter it, but you will want to rely on using Walrein to take out any Flying, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon that appear. Magnezone is a Steel-type Pokémon, and it will be hard for most opponents outside of Fire-type Pokémon to defeat it, making it an excellent final Pokémon.

Lickitung: Lick (fast move), Body Slam, and Power Whip

Walrein: Powder Snow (fast move), Icicle Spear, and Earthquake

Mangezone: Spark (fast move), Wild Charge, and Mirror Shot

Abomasnow, Snorlax, and Raikou

Our final team consists of Abomasnow, a powerful Grass and Ice-type Pokémon. However, it is fragile to Fire-type Pokémon and any of those attacks. You may want to swap to Snorlax depending on what Pokémon your competitor uses against you. Snorlax is similar to Lickitung in that it has a high defense, with few weaknesses, and even more attack power. With Raikou as your final Pokémon, you should have a powerful team to use in the Summer Cup.