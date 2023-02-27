The best Pokémon to counter Iron Leaves Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Leaves is a Paradox Pokémon now appearing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This powerful Pokéon will begin spawning in Tera Raids, giving you the opportunity to take it on and defeat it in battle. You’ll want to bring a reliable team of Pokémon players and make sure you use the best Pokémon to take it down. This guide covers the best Pokémon counters to Iron Leaves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to beat Iron Leaves in Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It is important to note that Iron Leaves is only spawning in Pokémon Violet games. You won’t be able to find it if you have Pokémon Scarlet, but you can find them online if Pokémon Violet players are looking for assistance or if you have a friend who owns that game and they invite you to participate in these battles.

For the Iron Leaves Tera Raids, this Pokémon will be a Psychic-type, and it knows the moves Psyblade, Leaf Blade, Mega Horn, Swords Dance, and Electric Terrain. You’ll want to keep these in mind when considering building your team in these encounters. Because Iron Leaves is a Psychic-type, we recommend bringing a Pokémon to do Dark, Bug, or Ghost-type moves in a battle.

Given the moves that Iron Leaves can use and the type of attacks you’ll want to take it down, we recommend focusing on a Bug-type or a Ghost-type. These will be your best options to defeat these powerful Pokémon and add it to your collection.

Scizor would be a suitable Bug-type Pokémon to use in this encounter, especially as a Steel-type. Volcarona is another suitable choice that we will recommend, along with Forretress, Heracross, Rabsca, and Lokix.

Now, if you’re looking to use a Ghost-type, there are multiple options you can go with to use in this raid. Houndstone is easily one of the best Ghost-type Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, making it the perfect choice for this raid against Iron Leaves. Alternatively, Skeledirtge is a superb Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon, Ceruledge, Gholdengo, or Brambleghast. You might have better options with Ghost-type. However, Iron Leaves can use Psyblade, which is super-effective against Ghost-type Pokémon.

Once you’ve defeated Iron Leaves, you’ll have a chance to catch this Pokémon and add it to your collection.