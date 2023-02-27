Iron Leaves, a new legendary Paradox Pokémon will be appearing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It will debut following the Pokémon Day live stream announcement, and you’ll have an opportunity to find this encounter and add this unqieu Pokéon to your collection. How you find this Pokémon will take some time, but it should be similar to other seven-star raids. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Iron Leaves Tera raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Iron Leaves Tera raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way for you to find Iron Leaves Tera raids is to encounter them in Pokémon Violet. These raids won’t appear in Pokémon Scarlet, unfortunately. If a player posts about needing assistance with an Iron Leaves Tera Raid, you should find one in a matchmaking system, but if you have Pokémon Scarlet, you won’t find these naturally in your game.

Tera raids are some of the toughest content you can do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These will only appear after you’ve completed the game once, and then you’ve worked through and fought all Gym leaders again, and completed the Pokémon competition at the end, unlocking five-star raids. You’ll need to complete a handful of these, and then six-star and seven-star raids will begin to appear in your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet map. This is a five-star raid, so make sure you’re prepared to take it on.

When you successfully defeat this Pokémon, you’ll have the chance to add the Iron Leaves legendary Pokémon to your collection and start using it on your team. Iron Leaves should remain in the game as a Tera Raid as a five-star encounter.